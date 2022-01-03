Chinese President Xi Jinping sends congratulatory message on New Year’s Eve

Beijing.- President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on New Year’s Eve 2022 via the China Media Group and the Internet. Here is the full text of the message:

Hi all! From Beijing, I send all my best wishes for the New Year.

This outgoing year (2021) has been exceptionally significant. We have experienced great events which mark milestones in the history of the Party and the country. In the midst of the historical convergence of the objectives of the struggle fixed for the two centenarians, we have started a new march towards the integral construction of a modern socialist country, and we are moving forward with our heads held high and with giant strides. , on the way to a great revitalization of the Chinese nation.

From the beginning to the end of the year, the Chinese people worked painstakingly in fields, businesses, communities, schools, hospitals, military camps, and scientific research institutes, among others. Throughout the year, we have made efforts, contributed and achieved success. During this time that has passed, we have seen and felt a resilient and vibrant China, a country with a friendly and respectable people, developing rapidly with daily changes and continuously making progress in all of its causes.

On July 1, we solemnly celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Standing in the Tian’anmen Tower, one cannot help but marvel at the extraordinary trajectory traveled by this great Party, a trajectory of the Chinese Communists, leading hundreds of millions of Chinese in an unshakeable struggle against all obstacles and challenges, with spectacular achievements in the last hundred years. To fulfill our great mission, we must remain true to our initial aspirations. It is only through vigorous and determined efforts that we can live up to the history, the times and the expectations of the people.

The 6th plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted the third resolution on the Party’s historical issues. The successes of the centenary are encouraging and the experiences of the centenary are inspiring. I mentioned the dialogue in the Yan’an cave house between Chairman Mao and Lord Huang Yanpei, as well as the importance of leading a daring self-revolution to win the initiative of history. The materialization of the great revitalization of the Chinese nation will not be an easy task accompanied by the sound of drums and gongs, nor a journey on a flat road ending overnight. We must always maintain a long-term view, prepare for possible risks and maintain our strategic focus and determination, as the saying goes: achieve the large and the large while tackling the delicate and the tiny well.

Our country, as large as it is, has its list of priorities. After all, all of the jobs we do are tied to each family. Through my travels in the countryside from different places, I have seen and heard a lot of things, which are very inspiring and enriching for me. Whenever I visit people in their homes, I ask them what other difficulties they are having and everything that my people share with me is well kept in my heart.

What worries people is what I always keep in mind, and people’s aspirations are what I always do. Having worked in the fields myself, I know exactly what poverty is. Thanks to the sustained efforts of the Chinese people from generation to generation, those who previously lived in poverty no longer have to worry about food and clothing, or access to education, housing and insurance. sickness. The successful completion of the integral construction of a modestly wealthy society and the elimination of extreme poverty constitute an accomplished commitment of our Party to the people, and also a contribution to the world. In order for everyone to have a better life, we must not rest on what we have accomplished because we still have a long way to go.

A well-used Yellow River is the ancient aspiration of the Chinese people. Over the past few years, I have traveled through the nine provinces and autonomous regions of the upper, middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River. From the Yellow and Yangts Rivers, two mother rivers of the Chinese nation, to the limpid Qinghai Lake and the majestic Yarlung Zangbo River; from South-North Water Transfer, known as the Project of the Century, to Saihanba Forest, like a green stripe on the map; from the trek to the north and the return of the Yunnan elephant herd to the migration and return of the Tibetan antelopes… All this teaches us that if we are not lacking in nature, nature will not disappoint us.

This year, many Chinese voices, Chinese moments and Chinese memorable stories were also recorded: the pledge of young people to join the Party to make my country strong; the emotional expression of my pure love reserved for my country; the Zhurong rover probing Tuesday, the Xihe satellite chasing the sun, and the central module of the Tianhe space station traveling between the stars; athletes surpassing themselves to excel on the sports field; the whole country united in a vigorous response to the pandemic; people affected by natural disasters showing solidarity to rebuild their homes; and the officers and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army and the armed police pledged to build a strong army to defend our country. The countless anonymous heroes, with their hard work and dedication, have joined the brash flow of China’s march into the new era.

The homeland still has the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao at its heart. It is only with unity and united efforts that we can ensure the strong and lasting implementation of One Country, Two Systems. The complete reunification of our homeland is an aspiration common to all compatriots on both sides of the strait. We sincerely wish all Chinese sons and daughters to walk hand in hand to create a better future for our nation together.

During my phone conversations and virtual meetings with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, I have repeatedly heard praise for China’s anti-epidemic struggles and our contributions to the global response to the epidemic. COVID-19 pandemic. To date, China has provided 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 120 countries and international organizations. It is only with unity, solidarity and cooperation that the countries of the world will be able to write a new chapter in the construction of the common destiny of humanity.

In just over a month, the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will open. Getting more people into snow and ice sports is the raison d’être of the Olympic Movement. We will spare no effort to present a wonderful Olympic Games. The world is waiting for what China offers, and China is already ready.

The New Year’s chimes are about to ring. At present, the three Chinese astronauts are on a working trip in the vast outer space, our overseas compatriots continue to work diligently, the people accredited to our diplomatic missions and companies abroad , and Chinese students abroad still courageously keep their jobs, and many people continue to work hard to achieve their dreams. I really appreciate all your great efforts and best wishes for the new year.

May we move forward together for a common future! May our country experience prosperity and may our people live in peace and harmony!

(XINHUA)