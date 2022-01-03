Politics
Boris Johnson admits Omicron is putting pressure on the NHS
Boris Johnson has admitted that the UK’s National Healt Service is under major pressure from the Omicron coronavirus variant, but said England will stick to existing Covid-19 restrictions for now.
The British Prime Minister is due to make a decision on Wednesday on whether to tighten restrictions in the face of opposition from some of his Tory ministers and MPs, and he said on Monday that Omicron was clearly softer than previous variants.
His comments came as ministers faced more criticism for not providing enough rapid Covid tests for people to use at home over the Christmas holiday period. The wholesaler hired by the government to distribute these lateral flow tests to pharmacies in England, Alliance Healthcare, closed on Christmas Day and did not resume deliveries until December 29.
The government reported on Monday 157,758 cases of the coronavirus in England and Scotland in the past 24 hours, meaning that nearly 1.2 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past seven days, in 50% increase over the previous week. But scientists warn that trends over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual due to incomplete reporting during the holiday season.
The number of patients in UK hospitals with Covid-19 increased by almost 50% in the week to December 29, reaching almost 12,000 as the NHS also faces significant staff shortages as the that workers catch Omicron.
Mr Johnson said: I think we have to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable over the next two weeks, and possibly more.
But he added that Omicron quite conclusively appears to be less harsh than Delta or Alpha.
He said the government would continue to monitor relevant data and stick to its so-called Plan B restrictions for England for now, which include wearing masks in public places and working from home.
Positive news
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was nothing in the data to suggest the need for further measures in England in the coming weeks.
Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, said data from London, the center of the Omicron outbreak, was encouraging as the daily growth in the number of people admitted with Covid-19 slowed.
He added that the other positive news was that hospitals are still not seeing large numbers of seriously ill elderly people. CEOs across the country are echoing their colleagues in London in stressing that Omicron outbreaks in nursing homes do not translate into hospital admissions.
The problem for the NHS is not the size of [the] very sick elderly [with] Covid, but the number of staff absences and general admissions with Covid in addition to existing pressures, Mr Hopson said.
Lincolnshire hospitals have declared a major incident due to unprecedented staff shortages linked to the coronavirus, and Mr Hopson said a number of trusts have declared critical internal incidents in recent days.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals, which operates four sites in the county, said it was taking additional steps to maintain services due to significant staffing issues.
Meanwhile, Labor has seized the disclosure that Alliance Healthcare, the only wholesaler hired by the government to distribute lateral flow tests to pharmacies in England, had closed for four days over the Christmas period.
Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: The government has fallen asleep at the wheel when it comes to supplying England with Covid tests.
Alliance said it distributed more than two million lateral flow tests on December 24 to support community pharmacies that remained open during the Christmas holiday. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/uk/boris-johnson-admits-omicron-is-putting-nhs-under-pressure-1.4767950
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]