Boris Johnson admits Omicron is putting pressure on the NHS

Boris Johnson has admitted that the UK’s National Healt Service is under major pressure from the Omicron coronavirus variant, but said England will stick to existing Covid-19 restrictions for now.

The British Prime Minister is due to make a decision on Wednesday on whether to tighten restrictions in the face of opposition from some of his Tory ministers and MPs, and he said on Monday that Omicron was clearly softer than previous variants.

His comments came as ministers faced more criticism for not providing enough rapid Covid tests for people to use at home over the Christmas holiday period. The wholesaler hired by the government to distribute these lateral flow tests to pharmacies in England, Alliance Healthcare, closed on Christmas Day and did not resume deliveries until December 29.

The government reported on Monday 157,758 cases of the coronavirus in England and Scotland in the past 24 hours, meaning that nearly 1.2 million people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past seven days, in 50% increase over the previous week. But scientists warn that trends over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual due to incomplete reporting during the holiday season.

The number of patients in UK hospitals with Covid-19 increased by almost 50% in the week to December 29, reaching almost 12,000 as the NHS also faces significant staff shortages as the that workers catch Omicron.

Mr Johnson said: I think we have to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable over the next two weeks, and possibly more.

But he added that Omicron quite conclusively appears to be less harsh than Delta or Alpha.

He said the government would continue to monitor relevant data and stick to its so-called Plan B restrictions for England for now, which include wearing masks in public places and working from home.

Positive news

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was nothing in the data to suggest the need for further measures in England in the coming weeks.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, said data from London, the center of the Omicron outbreak, was encouraging as the daily growth in the number of people admitted with Covid-19 slowed.

He added that the other positive news was that hospitals are still not seeing large numbers of seriously ill elderly people. CEOs across the country are echoing their colleagues in London in stressing that Omicron outbreaks in nursing homes do not translate into hospital admissions.

The problem for the NHS is not the size of [the] very sick elderly [with] Covid, but the number of staff absences and general admissions with Covid in addition to existing pressures, Mr Hopson said.

Lincolnshire hospitals have declared a major incident due to unprecedented staff shortages linked to the coronavirus, and Mr Hopson said a number of trusts have declared critical internal incidents in recent days.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals, which operates four sites in the county, said it was taking additional steps to maintain services due to significant staffing issues.

Meanwhile, Labor has seized the disclosure that Alliance Healthcare, the only wholesaler hired by the government to distribute lateral flow tests to pharmacies in England, had closed for four days over the Christmas period.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: The government has fallen asleep at the wheel when it comes to supplying England with Covid tests.

Alliance said it distributed more than two million lateral flow tests on December 24 to support community pharmacies that remained open during the Christmas holiday. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022