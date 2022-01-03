Turkish Erdogan announces he will visit Saudi Arabia in February – Middle East Monitor





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he would visit Saudi Arabia next month, whose ties with Ankara have been strained in recent years, according to reports. Reuters. Asked about resolving export issues to Saudi Arabia as he left a trade event, Erdogan said he would visit the Gulf state in February. “He is expecting me in February. He made a promise and I will visit Saudi Arabia in February,” he said in a video posted on social media, without giving a name. Exports to Saudi Arabia have plummeted in recent years due to strained ties between the countries. Turkey is now striving to restore relations with regional powers, including the United Arab Emirates, as its economy grapples with a currency crash and soaring inflation. OPINION: Is Turkey Changing Its Foreign Policy? The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Erdogan had requested a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Qatar last month. The meeting did not take place then, but people familiar with the plan said there may be one soon. Saudi Arabia imposed an unofficial boycott of Turkish imports in 2020, as political tensions over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, critic for the crown prince, spread to trade between the two regional powers. After Saudi agents killed Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, Erdogan said the order came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government, although he did not name Prince Mohammed, who is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. READ: Learning from the past to further strengthen ties with Turkey A US intelligence assessment released in February found that the crown prince had approved the murder – a charge Saudi Arabia rejected. Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been working in recent months to reestablish relations after competing for years on disputes over regional issues and political Islam. Turkey’s overall exports grew 32.9 percent in 2021, while the trade deficit fell to $ 45.9 billion, data showed on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20220103-turkeys-erdogan-says-he-will-visit-saudi-arabia-in-february/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos