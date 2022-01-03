Donald Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr subpoenaed by New York Attorney General





NEW YORK (AP) New York Attorney General Letitia James recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, demanding their testimony in an ongoing civil investigation into the business practices of the family, according to a court file released Monday.

The subpoenas for Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, stem from an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, according to the filing.

Messages requesting comment were left with attorneys at the Trumps and James office.

Attorneys general’s attempt to obtain the former president’s testimony was reported in December, but the filing of the complaint on Monday was the first public disclosure that investigators were also seeking information from Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The Trumps are expected to file court documents to quash the subpoenas, setting up a similar legal fight to the one that unfolded last year after James’ office subpoenaed another son of Trump.

Trump sued James last month, seeking to end the investigation after she asked him to sit for a Jan. 7 deposition. The Trump lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges the investigation violated his constitutional rights in a thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.

Monday’s court filing was the first public acknowledgment from the attorney general’s office that he had previously cited to testify Trump’s testimony.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump organization has misled banks or tax agents about the value of assets by inflating them for favorable loan terms or minimizing them to achieve tax savings.

James investigators last year interviewed one of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, an executive with the Trump Organization, as part of the investigation. James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena against young Trump, and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly quashed a previously scheduled deposition.

Although the civil investigation is separate from a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, James’s office was involved in both. Earlier this year, former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to long-standing tax records of real estate moguls after a years-long fight that twice went to the State Supreme Court -United.

Before stepping down late last year, Vance called a new grand jury to hear evidence as he weighed in whether he should seek more indictments in the investigation, which resulted to tax evasion charges in July against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. .

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are at least in part linked to allegations made in news reports and by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen that Trump had a history of misrepresenting asset values.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in connection with the civil investigation into the files relating to the Trumps estate in upper Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust. Vance subsequently issued subpoenas requesting many of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office has also won a series of court rulings forcing the Trumps company and a law firm she hired to hand over treasure troves of documents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/news/2022/01/donald-trump-ivanka-don-jr-subpoenaed-by-ny-attorney-general.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos