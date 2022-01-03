Modi has no moral right to continue as Prime Minister: Congress





Congress cited the hoisting of its flag by China in the Galwan Valley on Monday and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Maliks accused of government insensitivity to farmers as accusing Narendra Modi of being unfit for prime minister . Modi has no moral rights to continue as prime minister, congressional communications chief Randeep Surjewala said, accusing him of compromising India’s territorial integrity.

If Modi cannot protect India from the Chinese threat, he should give up his post. Surjewala called Modi a weak prime minister and described him as callous and irresponsible in the context of the recent farmer unrest. Malik, who had made several critical statements in recent months about the government’s inflexibility over (possibly repealed) farm laws, reportedly said at a public event in Haryana on Sunday: When I went to discuss the matter farmers with the Prime Minister, a conflict erupted within five minutes. He was full of arrogance. When I pointed out that 500 farmers had already died, he said: are they dead for me? I said they died because of you, they made you the emperor. Responding to Maliks’ comments, Surjewala said: The talks between the governors and the prime minister stunned everyone. It exposed the true face of Modis, his anti-farmer mindset. No prime minister in seven decades had shown such callousness to farmers. Modi acts as a representative of the capitalist and is part of the plot to harm the interests of the farmers. He added: Modiji, the farmers did not die for you but they died for the country. They sacrificed their lives to save agriculture. You speak this language because you work for the company (the world). The country has never seen such a face of a prime minister. You should apologize to the farmers and to the nation. You should also form the promised committee on the MSP within 24 hours and announce compensation for the dead farmers. The government’s refusal to pass a condolence resolution in parliament or pay compensation for the deaths of farmers prompted opposition parties to accuse the prime minister of cruelty. During the unrest that lasted throughout the year, BJP leaders called the farmers Khalistanis and Naxalites. Images of unearthed highways, studded roads and barbed wire meant to stop protesting farmers had drawn worldwide attention. Now a governor commenting on the prime minister’s arrogance has created a bizarre situation. The government should sack Malik as governor if he lies, Surjewala said. Otherwise, the Prime Minister should apologize. The government’s failure to sack Malik despite his repeated attacks has sparked speculation that he fears the governor will cause more damage if he is sacked. Malik had previously alleged widespread corruption in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, where he had been appointed governor. Surjewala also clashed with Modi following reports that the Chinese had hoisted their flag in the Galwan Valley, an area India claimed in eastern Ladakh on which Modi had previously made a controversial comment. Four days after a clash killed 20 Indian soldiers and several Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, Modi said none had entered or occupied Indian territory — allowing Beijing to claim ownership of all the territory in which he was accused of occupying. Modi is playing with national security. India’s sovereignty is not secure in its hands. He turned out to be a weak prime minister. China has not only seized the territory of India in Ladakh and Arunachal, it has established villages on our lands and renamed locations. But Modi is afraid; it doesn’t even take the name of China, Surjewala said. Modi has criticized the expansionism of nations but has not named China once since the standoff in Ladakh began in May 2020. Rahul Gandhi, who took the initiative to attack the prime minister’s silence and inaction in the face of the Chinese intrusion, also commented on Sunday after videos showed what appeared to be Chinese forces unfurling their flag. country in the Galwan Valley. Only Indian Tricolor looks great on Galwan. We will have to give China a dignified response. Modi ji, break your silence, he tweeted.

