Reviews | Prosecuting Donald Trump for the January 6 coup attempt?

Re Will Trump Get Away With Inciting an Insurrection ?, by Laurence H. Tribe, Donald Ayer and Dennis Aftergut (guest of opinion essay, December 29):

A Justice Department lawsuit against Donald Trump would be a losing proposition for the Biden administration. It would only fuel animosity among right-wing and perhaps even moderate voters, especially if Mr. Trump again brandishes the epithet of a witch-hunt for the Jan.6 insurgency investigation as he looms large. did with the investigation into Russia.

Instead, Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to appoint a special advocate with full investigative and prosecutorial powers for the January attack on the Capitol. This will remove the investigation from the hands of the administration, thus avoiding potential political pitfalls. And this time, unlike the Special Advocate in the Russia Inquiry, the Designated Advocate must, after all prosecutions are completed, make a full public report to Congress without any redactions so that the citizens of this faltering democracy can have a complete picture of how close, our Constitution failed us almost a year ago.

Gregg SmithStanfordville, NY

All signs point to Merrick Garland being too low-key an attorney general for this moment in our history. His concerns about the investigations into Donald Trump and his lieutenants being seen as greater involvement of the Department of Justice in politics are wholly unwarranted. Yes, many people will see that the pursuit of justice in this case is politically motivated. But should their protests really prevent the determination of responsibility for this attack on our democracy?

Those who will scream the loudest, of course, are Mr. Trump and his supporters. Too many Republicans who know better will join their ranks. But these complainants are the very source of the threats we face.

Why should any weight be given to their self-serving protests? Follow the facts and the law, Attorney General.

TG KrontirisPasadena, California

I cannot agree more with the authors’ assessment. I am not a political person. I have voted Republican since I was a young adult, looking for fiscally conservative but socially liberal candidates. I have been able to walk that fine line, but the events of the past five years have not only been disappointing but also absolutely terrifying.

It is scary that Donald Trump could be re-elected. Therefore, I implore our state and federal lawmakers and attorneys general to gather the appropriate evidence and indict Mr. Trump for the crimes he and his sycophants have committed.

Steven F. Harwin New York

Attacks and threats against Anthony Fauci

Re Fox News steps up its anti-Fauci drumbeat (Business, December 24):

You describe the horrific harassment and threats directed against Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the Americas most honored infectious disease investigators. He headed the federal agency that supports research into infectious agents for 37 years. It is widely regarded by the academic community who study infectious agents. He has spoken thoughtfully to the executive and the public about the complex issues posed by infectious agents.

Due to the threats against him and his family, they had to live in continual fear. He courageously resisted attacks on his integrity and spoke the truth to the nation. We need his guidance and guidance to tackle the terrible threat coronaviruses pose to our health and livelihoods.

David BaltimoreRobert BazellDr. Baltimore is President Emeritus of the California Institute of Technology and the 1975 Nobel Prize Winner in Physiology or Medicine. Mr. Bazell is Assistant Professor at Yale University and former Chief Science Correspondent for NBC News.

I’m confused: In 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Dr.Anthony Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, for his dedication to science and for his work in combating AIDS. Thirteen years later, why are the mainstays of the same Republican Party as Mr. Bush such people as Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom you quote in your article, now throwing such horrific slurs at him? ?

Gary A. RendsburgHighland Park, NJ

Daily frustrations amid Covid

Re Wed wants to speak to the manager (Sunday Business, January 2):

Sarah Lyall devotes too much attention to petulant people, and not enough at those times when we spend an hour on hold talking to a Covid test scheduler only to be told the next available PCR is in a week; in the meantime, we don’t know whether to quarantine away from our loved ones.

Or dutifully go to the state website to find a drive-thru test site and get there an hour early to secure a decent seat in the queue, only to be notified when it opens that it is no longer driving. drive-thru and we (both in 70s) must now go and stand at the end of a line that winds around the block in the winter cold.

Or search online for a drugstore selling home test kits as instructed to find none within a 20 mile radius that has tests in stock.

The inability to cope with this puzzling, terrifying and disruptive disease worries us a lot. Of course, listening to canned muzak or promos for an hour every time we call the bank or a salesperson is no excuse for rudeness. But we should better understand the frustrations many of us feel.

Nancy Brockway Boston

Mourning Betty White, crowning of a terrible year

Re Betty White, 1922-2021: TV Golden Girl From the Start (obituary, front page, January 1):

So, the dastardly year 2021 had another blow to deal with before falling into history. After everything we’ve been through last year, Betty White’s death on New Years Eve was almost too much to bear.

To paraphrase a line from one of his best songs on Golden Girls, haven’t we suffered enough?

David B. DearingerRichmond, Virginia.

Fair wages for women

What do you think you should get paid for? (Sunday Business, January 2):

Thanks to Emily Peck for highlighting the lingering issues with the way employers set wages. But unless you’re into marketing, the way you sell yourself should never be the norm for what you earn. The criteria must be clear, fair and transparent and applied fairly to all.

Let’s not forget that most workers have no say in wages, benefits or working conditions. This is why organizing and upgrading the work done by women is so critical. Market rates for care and service jobs considered women’s work reflect a long and shameful legacy of racial and gender injustice.

Ellen Bravo Milwaukee Writer, longtime activist and author on working women’s issues, is co-founder and strategic advisor of Family Values ​​@ Work.

Pitch Trumps to Black Voters

Reading Map by Map, GOP Erasing Black Districts (front page, December 19) reminded me of Donald Trump’s address to black voters in the 2016 campaign: What have you got to lose?

The dishonesty and daring cynicism of that statement are now too evident as we watch fellow former presidents and his judicial appointments erase decades of gains in voting power from black Americans.

Arthur Greenberg Rye, NH

