Pakistan, India Investigate Hundreds of Names From Pandora Papers





Government agencies in Pakistan and India have announced that they are examining information on hundreds of offshore accounts linked to their citizens and revealed by the Pandora Papers.

The Pandora Papers, a treasure trove of 11.9 million secret financial documents disclosed to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with 600 journalists around the world, contained information on 29,000 people who own shell companies, trusts and hard-to-locate bank accounts in secret jurisdictions.

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission said last week it was examining the offshore assets of 240 Pakistani citizens, including politicians, army generals and bureaucrats with ties to entities in tax havens, according to Pakistani media. The commission said it plans to complete the review by the end of January.

Leaked documents revealed that key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, their families and major funders, secretly owned companies and trusts with millions of dollars in hidden wealth. . Military leaders have also been implicated, the ICIJ and its Pakistani media partner, The News, have found.

Responding to the Pandora Papers findings, Tarin said in a statement that he created the offshore company as part of a fundraising process for his bank. The documents do not contain any suggestion that Khan himself owns offshore companies.

In India, the ICIJ and its partner, the Indian Express, found that 380 Indians, including cricketer superstar Sachin Tendulkar, a royal and the owners of one of the world’s largest pesticide producers, had transferred from money abroad, created secret trusts and bought real estate. using shell companies. Those named in the ICIJ’s investigations denied the wrongdoing and said they were complying with the law.

Last month, India’s financial intelligence unit said it had sent 161 requests to its counterparts in 33 countries for information on offshore assets and financial transactions of Indian nationals.

The requests followed the creation of a multi-agency group to investigate cases of Pandora Papers leaks, shortly after the investigation was published in October.

The group, which includes officials from the country’s central bank and tax agency, said it plans to use international agreements between tax authorities to seek information on Indians exposed in the leak.

Officials said data received so far from tax havens like the British Virgin Islands is rich in detail, the Indian Express reported, without further details.

As of September 2021, Indian authorities identified more than $ 2.7 billion in foreign assets secretly held by Indian nationals as a result of investigations stemming from previous investigations by the ICIJ, Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, according to the reports. data from the Ministry of Finance.

Last month, more than five years after the publication of the Panama Papers, Indian officials asked Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan about his BVI companies.

His company is one of more than 800,000 entities registered in secret jurisdictions and published in the ICIJ’s Offshore Leaks database, which includes data from more than a dozen financial service providers disclosed to journalists at over a decade. The database has been credited with triggering financial polls around the world. Last month, the ICIJ added data from two companies featured in the Pandora Papers.

When shell companies and offshore trusts are involved in financial transactions, government agencies can take months or years to investigate the transactions. Such a arduous process shows how the anonymity provided by the offshore financial system can hamper the ability of authorities to trace the flow of money and the ownership of assets.

This is yet another shocking display of the oceans of silver swirling in the shadows of global tax havens that must spur immediate action, said Susana Ruiz, head of tax policy at Oxfam International, in a statement. following the Pandora Papers.

Pakistani officials told reporters from Dawn, a daily, that they were unable to verify around 35 names because the National Database Registration Authority’s database showed thousands of people with the same name.

Pakistan is currently under increased surveillance by the Financial Action Task Force, an international monitoring group, due to weaknesses in its anti-money laundering and terrorist financing system.

Pakistan should step up investigation and prosecution of financial crimes in order to comply with international standards, the FATF said in a 2021 report.

