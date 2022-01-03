Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump subpoenaed by New York Attorney General in Trump Organization investigation





New York Attorney General Letitia James recently issued subpoenas for former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

The New York Attorney General’s Office (OAG) recently issued subpoenas to Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. for testimony and documents “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of held properties or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump organization, or any matter the Attorney General deems relevant in that regard, ”according to a file released Monday.

This test includes the fact that “a dispute arose between the OAG and the individual Trump parties regarding the subpoenas”, “the subpoenas to the individual Trump parties arise out of the same ongoing investigation and the same facts alleged in the petition verified ”and“ the petition verified asked this Court to grant any other just and proper remedy. ”

The document filed in the New York Supreme Court was signed by lawyers for all Trump parties. It states that the Trumps have 14 days to cancel or request related relief. After that, the attorney general’s office has an additional seven days to respond.

Ivanka Trump stands in the Oval Office of the White House before President Donald Trump signs a memorandum to expand access to STEM education on September 25, 2017 (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

Ronald Fischetti is representing the former president in the case and attorney Alan Futerfas is representing Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., according to the filing.

Fischetti and Futerfas both declined to comment on Fox News Digital on Monday.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump organization has misled banks or tax agents about the value of assets by inflating them for favorable loan terms or minimizing them to achieve tax savings.

Attorneys general’s attempt to obtain the former president’s testimony was reported in December, but the filing of the complaint on Monday was the first public disclosure that investigators were also seeking information from Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on July 9, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Eric Trump, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was previously interviewed by James’ office in October 2020, The New York Times reported. James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena against young Trump and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly quashed a previously scheduled deposition, according to the Associated Press.

Trump sued James last month, seeking to end the investigation after she asked him to sit for a Jan. 7 deposition. Trump’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges the investigation violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.”

Although the civil investigation is separate from a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, James’s office was involved in both.

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on December 31, 2020 (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, File)

Former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose tenure ended at the start of the new year, gained access to the long-standing tax records of real estate moguls after a years-long fight that s ‘has been twice before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Before leaving office, Vance called a new grand jury to hear evidence as he assessed whether to seek further indictments in the investigation, which resulted in tax evasion charges in July. against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Monday’s court filing was the first public acknowledgment from the attorney general’s office that he had previously cited to testify Trump’s testimony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

