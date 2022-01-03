Omicron Surge to put pressure on the healthcare system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the current increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in countries caused by the omicron variant will put “considerable” pressure on the National Health Service, but that there is no didn’t need any new restrictions yet.

Johnson made the comments to reporters during a visit to a vaccination center in Buckinghamshire. The Prime Minister said that while his government would continuously monitor the situation, the measures currently put in place by Britain are the right ones to tackle the spread of the virus.

Last month, as new infections caused by the omicron variant began to increase, the government implemented what it called Plan B measures, which include working from home, if possible, using masks on public transport and testing if you’re going to meet someone you don’t normally associate with, among other rules.

Some students wear masks

The British Minister for Health also released a statement saying that from Tuesday they are recommending that secondary school students wear masks in class.

Johnson said the difference between Britain and much of the rest of Europe is its high vaccination rate, and they continue to bolster their defenses against the virus with boosters.

He said one of the reasons he showed up to the vaccination center was to encourage people to get booster shots, saying that a third vaccine really makes a big, big difference. The British Prime Minister said the majority of people currently in the country’s intensive care units had not been vaccinated and around 90% had not received a booster.

The highly transmissible variant of omicron skyrocketed Britain’s daily new cases over the Christmas and New Years weekend, with 137,583 infections and 73 deaths reported for England and Wales on Sunday, with figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland to be announced after the holiday weekend.

Some information for this report comes from The Associated Press, Reuters, and Agence France-Presse.