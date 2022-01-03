Omicron Surge to put pressure on the healthcare system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the current increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in countries caused by the omicron variant will put “considerable” pressure on the National Health Service, but that there is no didn’t need any new restrictions yet.
Johnson made the comments to reporters during a visit to a vaccination center in Buckinghamshire. The Prime Minister said that while his government would continuously monitor the situation, the measures currently put in place by Britain are the right ones to tackle the spread of the virus.
Last month, as new infections caused by the omicron variant began to increase, the government implemented what it called Plan B measures, which include working from home, if possible, using masks on public transport and testing if you’re going to meet someone you don’t normally associate with, among other rules.
Some students wear masks
The British Minister for Health also released a statement saying that from Tuesday they are recommending that secondary school students wear masks in class.
Johnson said the difference between Britain and much of the rest of Europe is its high vaccination rate, and they continue to bolster their defenses against the virus with boosters.
He said one of the reasons he showed up to the vaccination center was to encourage people to get booster shots, saying that a third vaccine really makes a big, big difference. The British Prime Minister said the majority of people currently in the country’s intensive care units had not been vaccinated and around 90% had not received a booster.
The highly transmissible variant of omicron skyrocketed Britain’s daily new cases over the Christmas and New Years weekend, with 137,583 infections and 73 deaths reported for England and Wales on Sunday, with figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland to be announced after the holiday weekend.
Some information for this report comes from The Associated Press, Reuters, and Agence France-Presse.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/britain-johnson-says-omicron-surge-will-put-pressure-on-health-system/6380165.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos