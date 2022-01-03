Politics
Erdogan announces he will visit Saudi Arabia in February
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will visit Saudi Arabia next month as rival powers in the Middle East seek to overcome years of tensions that peaked after the 2018 murder of a prominent Saudi journalist in Istanbul.
For now, he is expecting me in February, Mr Erdogan said in a video shared online on Monday. He has promised, and I will be visiting Saudi Arabia in February, Erdogan said, apparently referring to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler.
There was no immediate confirmation of Mr. Erdogans’ planned visit by Saudi Arabia.
A once unimaginable meeting between the leaders of Turkey and Saudi Arabia would signal a detente in a rift that has divided the Middle East for years. The meeting offers a chance to put behind them the problems that have plagued relations between two of the region’s largest economies, foremost among them the murder and dismemberment of writer Jamal Khashoggi by a team of Saudi government agents inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
Middle Eastern diplomats have said they have been arguing with rejected rivals for years over uncertainty over the Biden administration’s engagement in the region following the United States’ brutal withdrawal. Afghanistan last summer and its foreign policy pivot to China.
The end of a rift last year between Qatar’s Turkish ally and Gulf neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, helped spark a wave of diplomacy reshaping Middle East geopolitics, amid fears a collapse of nuclear talks between world powers and Iran, another regional heavyweight.
Mr Erdogan and the Saudi Crown Prince have been looking to meet for several weeks, people familiar with the efforts said. Qatari officials tried unsuccessfully to reunite the two men in Doha last month, when they both passed within a day of each other.
For Erdogan, the math may be more a question of money than geopolitics: With Turkey in the throes of a currency crisis, he has looked for economic lifelines. Officials in the United Arab Emirates pledged multibillion-dollar investments in November after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan visited Ankara. Talks with Riyadh could help end an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods that has been in place for about a year.
Meanwhile, Prince Mohammed wants a promise that Mr. Erdogan will never again mention Mr. Khashoggis’ death and persuade the Turkish media to stop hitting on the matter, regional officials said.
Mr Khashoggi was a US resident and former royal insider who had criticized the crown prince in the columns of the Washington Post. A US intelligence assessment released last year by President Biden determined that Prince Mohammed ordered the operation that led to his death, which Riyadh denies.
In the weeks following Mr Khashoggis’ murder, Turkish media close to Mr Erdogan leaked details that undermined the official Saudi narrative and drew intense international criticism from the crown prince, sparking the country’s biggest diplomatic crisis. kingdom for a generation.
A secret trial in Saudi Arabia resulted in the conviction of eight low-level officials in 2019. A Turkish trial in absentia made little progress.
