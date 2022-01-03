US Should Avoid Two-Front Cold War | Opinion





The Biden administration appears to be heading for a two-pronged Cold War against Ukraine in Eastern Europe and Taiwan in East Asia, both of which could get “hot” any day. The recklessness of such an approach should be obvious, but the great danger is that such “crises” could escalate before the leaders concerned back down from the brink. Russian Vladimir Putin may want to extend Russian power to Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, but he certainly wants to ensure that NATO expansion stops. Chinese Xi Jinping, like all of his predecessors, wants Taiwan to be unified with the mainland, and while he would prefer to do so peacefully, he might be willing to risk war with the United States to achieve his goal, especially if he does. he thinks he can win such a war at an acceptable cost. It remains only to the Biden administration, which to date has sent mixed signals to both Russia and China. Administration spokesmen warned of serious consequences if Russia invaded Ukraine, but President Biden said those consequences would be primarily economic in the form of sanctions. Meanwhile, President Biden has said the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, but administration spokesmen backed down and reaffirmed the US policy of strategic ambiguity. It is a recipe for confusion, misunderstanding and perhaps war on two fronts. This confused US approach was underscored at the recent Democracy Summit, where the US President described international politics as a global struggle between democracies and autocracies and called the US a “champion” of democracy. democracy. Biden and other supporters of American democracy seem to have forgotten Secretary of State John Quincy Adams’ wise advice that America wanted freedom for all, but only for itself. Supporters of American democracy have also forgotten the cautious diplomacy of Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger who sought America’s geopolitical advantage to exploit the divisions and rifts between the two most powerful autocracies in the Eurasian landmass. And they have forgotten the wise and timeless advice of Sir Halford Mackinder, the great British geopolitical thinker, who urged the Democratic statesmen of his time to reconcile democratic ideals with geopolitical realities. Foreign policy and strategy involves understanding and prioritizing threats, and then devoting the necessary resources to deal with those threats. China clearly poses the greatest threat to US national security interests in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The Biden administration should focus on this and it should allocate resources accordingly. Chinese President Xi must understand that he cannot forcibly annex Taiwan without incurring unacceptable costs in a war with the United States. “Strategic ambiguity” should be replaced by “strategic clarity”. Meanwhile, the United States should use diplomacy to wean Russia from China’s orbit, including renouncing any further NATO expansion and avoiding democracy versus autocracy rhetoric. High-sounding principles don’t replace a tough head realpolitik. Biden’s role model would have to be John Quincy Adams, or George Washington, or Richard Nixon, or looking across the oceans, Otto von Bismarck or Lee Kuan Yew – statesmen who understood geopolitical realities and were unrelated by so-called universal principles. Or maybe Biden could just emulate Abraham Lincoln, who during the Thirty Case in the midst of the American Civil War, his cabinet and military advisers wisely warned: one war at a time. Francis P. Sempais the author of Geopolitics: from the cold war to the 21stCentury, Global Role of the Americas: Essays and Analyzes on National Security, Geopolitics, and War, and Somewhere in France, Somewhere in Germany: A Soldiers’ Journey in Combat Through World War II. He wrote lengthy introductions to two of Mahans’ books and wrote on subjects of history and foreign policy for The Diplomat, the University Bookman, Joint Force Quarterly, the Asian Review of Books, the New York Journal of Books, the Claremont Review of Books. , American Diplomacy, The Washington Times, and other publications. He is a lawyer, assistant professor of political science at Wilkes University, and editor of American Diplomacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairfieldsuntimes.com/opinion/the-united-states-should-avoid-waging-a-two-front-cold-war/article_07889190-4753-5471-9de3-082cedcb48f9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos