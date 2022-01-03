Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged





Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are heading to the altar after being engaged for nearly a year, a source close to them confirmed to Page Six on Monday.

The former Fox News collaborator sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a massive diamond ring finger in a photo she posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“Tonight was very special to celebrate @donaldjtrumpjrs birthday,” she captioned the photo of herself and Don Jr. standing in front of a Christmas tree.

“Don, you are strong, smart, brave, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. I love you.”

Trump Jr., 44, secretly posed the question to Guilfoyle, 52, on New Years Eve 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

“Don and Kim got engaged on New Years Day 2020, which is Don’s birthday. They have been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years,” an insider told the website.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been engaged for a year. Instagram / Kimberly Guilfoyle

The source added: “They have kept it a secret for the past year as they settled into living in Florida after moving from New York” and that “both are focused on their children, they have six between them and their work “.

It’s no surprise that the pair are bonding. Guilfoyle explained that he already felt married to Trump Jr. in February 2021, saying at the time, “Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think is fantastic. I absolutely love her. family, I already feel married to him.

Page Six first announced that Trump Jr. was dating Guilfoyle in May 2018 after his ex-wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce. He and Vanessa share five children together.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle was married to Eric Villency, with whom she shares a son, from 2006 to 2009. She also married former San Francisco Mayor and current California Governor Gavin Newsom for four years until She separated in 2005. She was briefly linked with Anthony Scaramucci. in 2017 after Mooch separated from his wife, Deidre Ball.

Representatives for Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

