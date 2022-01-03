Andhra CM Jagan meets PM Modi, request for pending dues





Jagan told Modi that the repercussions of the state bifurcation had severely affected the state’s finances and, as always, urged him to respect any assurances given to the state, including special category status.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for about an hour in New Delhi on January 3 and discussed several issues related to the state. Jagan last met with the Prime Minister in October 2020. At the January 3 meeting, Jagan told the Prime Minister that the repercussions of the state bifurcation had severely affected the state’s finances, and he asked to respect the assurances given to the State, in particular by giving it special category status. Jagan also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and also discussed the same concerns with her. In addition to requesting the release of pending Union government grants and granting special category status to the state, Jagan also raised the issue of funds for the Polavaram Multi-Purpose Project. He said that Rs 18,830.87 crore was owed to the state by the Union government for a long time, as the Union government assured the state in 2014 that it would make up the revenue deficit. He also called on the Telangana government to pay the pending electricity bills to APGENCO (Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation), amounting to nearly Rs 6,284 crore, saying Andhra power companies have suffered losses. Jagan also said that many people in Andhra Pradesh were not covered by the national food security law. He said that nearly 56 lakh of people were therefore receiving a ration from the state government under the PDS (public distribution system), which was an additional burden. He called on the Union government to investigate and cover people living below the poverty line in the state. Another issue that was addressed was the pending fiscal devolution of the Union government to Andhra Pradesh. He also opposed the lowering of the net state borrowing limit to Rs 17,923.24 crore by the Union government, and called for it to be raised to Rs 42,472 crore. Jagan also requested the renewal of the site authorization approval for the construction of Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram District. He also asked to ensure that the report on the establishment of a steel plant in Kadapa by MECON Limited be expedited. In March 2021, CM Jagan wrote a letter to the Prime Minister asking for the Prime Minister’s appointment to discuss various options to revive the fortunes of the Navaratna Company (Vizag Steel Plant). Jagan said he would lead a delegation of leaders from all parties and union representatives (to the Prime Minister) to directly represent to him the concerns expressed by the people of Andhra Pradesh, employees and various stakeholders on the strategic project. of the Vizag steel plant. divestment problem. However, there has been no follow-up action on this matter, even as opposition parties and state unions have increasingly pressured Jagan to vigorously pursue the issue with the government. Union and blocks the privatization of the steel plant. With PTI inputs

