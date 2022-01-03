Jan Ethes’ latest action worries President Joko Widodo and Warganet

JAKARTA – For a long time, together with President Joko Widodo, Jan Ethes once again inspired the Internet. New Year’s holidays, Griban Rakabuming Raka’s first son spent early 2022 with his grandfather in Bogor, West Java. From a video uploaded by the presidential secretariat to Youtube on Sunday, January 2, Jokowi invited Janethes and Sedah Mirah to visit the Presidential Palace complex in Bogor. They also welcome guests to the Bogor Botanical Garden, which is separated by a large pond. Jokowi also invited Jan Ethes to feed the deer at Bogor Palace. He and Jan Ethes then spent time cycling together at Bogor Palace. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo’s first grandson, or Jokow, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, demonstrated his ability to remember the names of world leaders. From the first President of the Republic of Indonesia to the President of China. Jan Ethes was first asked about the name of the commander of the Indonesian armed forces. He also answered correctly. “Commander TNI, do you know? Asked the cameraman. Pak Dirman (General Sudirman), said Jan Ethes. He smiled as he managed to answer the questions. Jokowi, who was next to Jan Ethes, looked serious when he saw his grandson answer the question. Jan Ethes’ cameraman, who was accompanied by President Jokow in the video, also asked for the names of world leaders. “Ethes, I want to ask you something. Ethes, what is the name of the first president of the Republic of Indonesia? asked the cameraman. “Bung Karno,” replied Jan Ethes. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/><noscript><img src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt=""/></noscript></a> Subsequently, the maid also requested the names of the President of the United States, the President of Russia and the President of China. Surprisingly, Jan Ethes answered the question straight away without thinking. ” President of the United States ? Asked the cameraman. “Joe Biden,” said Jan Ethes. “President of Russia? Asked the cameraman. “Putin,” replied Gibran Rakabuming Rakan’s eldest son. “Who is the president of China? Asked the cameraman. “Xi Jinping,” said Jan Ethes. “What about the Indian Prime Minister? »Said the cameraman to Jan Ethes. “Narendra Modi”, replied Jan Ethes without hesitation. After that, President Joko Widodo and Jan Ethes continued their cycling activities in the palace. Warganet was also happy to see the behavior of Jan Ethes. “I saw Mr. Jokow playing with his grandchildren, I was also happy. I hope the family and vice president of Mr. President Joko Widodo will receive the health of Allah, ”the webmaster wrote in the comments column.



