Boris Johnson provides update on Covid rules as pressure on NHS increases





Boris Johnson has said he believes England is on the right track in terms of Covid restrictions although he admits the NHS will be under “considerable” pressure in the weeks to come. The Prime Minister was asked about the need to tighten measures after an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations caused by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. According to figures released by NHS England on Sunday January 2, there were a total of 13,151 beds in total occupied by confirmed Covid patients, of which 769 required ventilation. Learn more about the best stories from all over Cheshire here. Although recent studies suggest that Omicron is not as bad as previous Delta or Alpha variants, its more contagious nature has caused an increase in cases across the UK and staff absences in the NHS. Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to a vaccination center at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury, Mr Johnson urged people to follow Plan B measures and get their booster shots. He said: I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue on the path that was under way. Well, I’ll keep it all under control. The mix of things going on right now is, I think, the right one. So number one, continue with plan B, make sure people take it seriously, do what we can to stop the spread, use plan B measures, work from home if you can, wear a mask on public transport take a test before going out to meet people you don’t normally meet, think about plan B requirements, but also get the boost. He added that the pressure on the NHS for the “next few weeks and possibly longer” was going to be “considerable”, but said the Omicron variant was “clearly milder” than previous strains. He said: “There is no doubt that Omicron continues to sweep across the country. I think we have to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable over the next two weeks, and possibly more. Mr Johnson said the recall program and Plan B measures had made a difference, but added: There are still a lot of people who have had two jabs, but haven’t had the third. The third jab really makes a big, big difference.

