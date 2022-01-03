Politics
Meghalaya governor accuses Prime Minister Modi of being arrogant
Guided Missile to the Lost Emperor
When I went to discuss the issue of farmers with the Prime Minister, a conflict arose in five minutes: Satya Pal Malik
New Delhi
Posted on 04.01.22, 02:34 AM
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik quoted Interior Minister Amit Shah on Sunday as telling him that some people had ruined his thinking (Narendra Modis) before clarifying on Monday that Shah respected the Prime Minister and had in fact said that some people had misled him.
On Sunday, Malik also accused Modi of showing arrogance at a meeting where the governor defended the cause of the then buzzing farmers. On Monday, he reiterated the accusation against Modi.
Malik’s Sunday comments came at a public event in Haryana, and clarification was provided on Monday to NDTV news channel.
Malik had said in Haryana: “my Amit Shah Dear.
Usne Kaha, ‘Satyapal I ski (Model) akal mar rakhi hai login ne. Tum befikar raho, milte raho, ye kisi na kisi din samajh me aa jayega‘(I met Amit Shah and he said to me,’ Satyapal, some people ruined his thinking. But don’t worry, keep meeting him and one day he will understand ‘).
During Monday’s clarification, which came after top Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted that Shah called the prime minister “crazy,” Malik began by saying, “Amit Shah respects the prime minister very much.
The governor of Meghalaya Sri. Satya Pal Malik officially said PM was “arrogant” on farmers issue, and HM Amit Shah called PM crazy
The constitutional authorities speak to each other with so much contempt!arenarendramodi ji is this true?pic.twitter.com/M0EtHn2eQp
Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 3, 2022
He added: “Unhone down yehi kaha, ‘Kuchh log unko misguides kar rahe hain. Aap milte rahiye, baat samajh me aa jayegi ‘ (Shah just said, ‘Some people lead him astray. You keep meeting him, he will understand’).
The clarification seems to relate mainly to the tone of Shah’s alleged commentary.
In his speech to Haryana, the alleged videos of which were widely disseminated, Malik said his meeting with Modi ended in a confrontation.
“When I went to discuss the farmers issue with the Prime Minister, a conflict arose in less than five minutes. He was full of arrogance. When I pointed out that 500 farmers had already died, he said, “Are they dead for me? I said they were dead because of you, they made you the emperor, ”the governor said on Sunday.
On Monday, he told NDTV: “Jab principal unse (Modification) MSP aur teeno kanoon by mila toh unka rawaiya bada adiyal tha. Aise jaise woh sunna nahi chahte (When I met him to discuss the MSP and the Three Farm Laws, his attitude was very arrogant. He was not ready to listen).
He added: “not sharpened (Modi) finally yah kah kar kharij kar diya ki, ‘Ja kar’ Amit Shah I know a thousand (Modi finally fired me saying, ‘Go meet Amit Shah’).
Kharge, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, had previously tweeted an alleged video of Malik’s speech on Haryana and wrote: called the PM “crazy”. The constitutional authorities speak to each other with so much contempt! @naredramodi ji is this true? “
Despite his post as governor, Malik – who belongs to the Jat community in western Uttar Pradesh – had relentlessly criticized the government during the farmers’ year-long protest on the Delhi borders.
Malik had previously alleged widespread corruption in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, where he had been appointed governor.
The government’s inability to act against him and the silence of the BJP have led to believe that the ruling establishment fears that Malik – once a trusted aide – will do more damage if he is sacked.
Malik was governor of Jammu and Kashmir when the former state was stripped of its special status and divided into two Union Territories.
“This man was their ax man in J&K, now he’s biting that hand that fed him.” The people of J&K can certify the lack of confidence of Mr. Malik, ”tweeted on Monday the former chief minister and president of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah.
Maliks Account
Satya Pal Malik: He (Modi) was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our farmers had died, he asked me, “Did they die for me?
Malik: I said they died because of you, they made you the emperor
