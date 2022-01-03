Prime Minister Modi arrogantly fought with him within 5 minutes Satya Pal Malik Meghalaya Guv video tweets Agricultural protests of Congress

Image source: @PIB_PANAJI The governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik.

Although the farmers’ protests have been suspended, the politics surrounding it appear not to have been. In a new battle, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has raised the bar against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was too arrogant when (Satya Pal) met with him over protests against the agricultural laws.

In a video shared by Congress on Satya Pal Malik’s Twitter, the governor of Meghalaya can be heard saying: “… when I went to meet Prime Minister Modi on the issue of farmers, I fought with him in the 5 minutes after the meeting … he was too arrogant … “

“… when I asked him that 500 people had died during the demonstration, the prime minister replied by saying ‘did they die for me'”, added Satya Pal Malik.

The governor was speaking at a public event on the sidelines of an event in Charkhi Dadri in Haryana where he was honored by the Phogat Khap.

It was not the first time that Satya Pal Malik criticized the Center. In the past, the governor of Meghalaya has signaled the government’s attitude towards farmers during protests against agricultural laws.

Speaking further at the event, Malik said the Center will have to work with honesty to remove the cases registered against farmers during the protest against agricultural laws and give the MSP a legal framework for crops.

The agitation by farmers has only been suspended, and if there is any injustice, it will start again, he told reporters.

“The government will have to work with honesty to withdraw the lawsuits against the farmers and give a legal framework (guarantee) to the MSP. It is the responsibility of the government,” he said in response to a question.

“But if the government thinks the agitation is over, it isn’t. It has only been suspended. If there is injustice or there are excesses with the farmers, then the agitation will start again. “, he added.

Taking the opportunity after the repeal of agricultural laws, farmers should get decisions made in their favor, such as a legal framework for PSM, Malik said.

Noting that he was not afraid of being asked to resign from his post, Malik said: “I am always with the farmers.

Appointed governor – in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, before being assigned to the Meghalaya – during Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister, Malik attacked the government.

Of the loss of life in a landslide at the Dadam mine site in Bhiwani, Malik said: “I am saddened by the number of dead and injured in the incident.

There have been several instances of rule violations in mining operations, he said, adding: “The incident needs to be looked into, and if anyone is found guilty of any violation, action needs to be taken. taken.

