Donald, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York AG in investigation of the Trump organization





Former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have been subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which is investigating the business practices of the former president’s company.

James’ office said in a court file Monday that it was seeking testimony and documents from the three people named in the summons “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by the Trump Organization .

News emerged last month that the attorney general was seeking to have Donald Trump testify, but it was not confirmed until Monday that James’ office was also seeking information from his two eldest children as part of the investigation.

The former president filed a lawsuit in federal court last month to shut down the investigation after James asked to participate in a deposition on January 7.

The prosecution alleged the investigation violated his constitutional rights and denounced the investigation as a “thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.” The Trumps are expected to try to get the subpoenas dismissed.

Former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were subpoenaed Monday by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which is investigating the business practices of the Trump Organization. Above, the former president speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Messages requesting comment were left with attorneys in the Trumps and James office.

Monday’s court record was the first public acknowledgment from the attorney general’s office that he had previously cited to appear as Trump’s testimony.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump Organization has misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets – inflating them to get favorable loan terms or downplaying them to achieve tax savings.

James investigators last year interviewed one of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, an executive with the Trump Organization, as part of the investigation. James’s office went to court to enforce a subpoena against young Trump, and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly quashed a previously scheduled deposition.

Although the civil investigation is separate from a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, James’s office was involved in both. Earlier in 2021, former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records after a years-long fight that twice went to the State Supreme Court -United.

Before stepping down at the end of last year, Vance called a new grand jury to hear evidence as he weighed in whether he should seek further indictments in the investigation, which resulted to tax evasion charges in July against the Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are at least in part linked to allegations made in news reports and by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen that Trump had a habit of distorting asset values.

James’ office has issued subpoenas to local governments in connection with the civil investigation into the files concerning Trump’s property north of Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust. Vance subsequently issued subpoenas requesting many of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. His office has also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to hand over treasure troves of documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Update 1/3/22, 1:53 PM ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

News emerged last month that New York Attorney General Letitia James was seeking a testimonial from former President Donald Trump, but it was not confirmed until Monday that James’ office was also seeking information from her. two eldest children as part of the investigation. Above (L to R) Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump listen to their father during a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London on June 4, 2019, the second day of their visit Three-Day State in the UK Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-ivanka-donald-trump-jr-subpoenaed-new-york-ag-trump-organization-probe-1664992 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos