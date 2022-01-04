Politics
Bidens Air Traffic Controllers – WSJ
In 1981, Ronald Reagan, like Mr. Biden today, was an older president dismissed by many as a lightweight. That all changed on August 3, when the nations’ air traffic controllers declared a strike illegal. Instead of negotiating, Reagan gave striking government workers 48 hours to return to work. Those who did not make a total of 11,345 were made redundant.
Praising Reagan in 2004, former Secretary of State George Shultz pointed out that the strike took place when the world did. . . learned he could dig and fight to win. The Soviets took note.
Mr. Biden desperately needs such a moment. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014, is once again massing troops and tanks on the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has spent the year violating Taiwanese airspace, confronting the Philippines in the South China Sea, using trade to try to bring Australia to heel and erasing freedom in Hong Kong.
MM. Putin and Xi are not men who are likely to be put off by harsh words from the White House. Instead, they take the measure of Mr. Bidens, probing how far they can go. And when it comes to tough stocks, they don’t find much hindsight.
Which brings us to Iran. Monday in Vienna, negotiators resumed their efforts to bring Iran back to the nuclear deal scuttled by Donald Trump. But the Iranians have been uncooperative. Far from submitting to American conditions, they are increasing their own demands.
Just before Christmas, a group of retired politicians, diplomats and national security officials released a statement on the talks. Among the signatories were Dennis Ross, a former Middle East adviser to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as two directors of the Obama-era Central Intelligence Agency, Leon Panetta and David Petraeus. While supporting a negotiated solution, they focused on the critical missing ingredient:
[W]We believe it is vital to restore Iran’s fear that its current nuclear path will unleash the use of force against it by the United States. The challenge is how to restore the credibility of the United States in the eyes of the Iranian leadership. Words with more pointed and direct formulations than all the options offered are also necessary but not sufficient.
The authors politely refrained from pointing out that the price to pay for restoring Mr. Bidens’ credibility is now higher due to the humiliating exit of the United States from Afghanistan. The path to Kabul airport was littered with recklessness and false assurances, including presidents vowing not to leave any Americans behind.
Even administrations showing determination turned out to be a tragic farce. After an ISIS suicide bomber claimed the lives of 11 Marines, one soldier and one Navy member, the United States launched what the military initially described as a fair strike. But the murdered man was an aid worker who had nothing to do with ISIS. Seven children and two other adults were killed with him.
So if you were Mr. Putin, Mr. Xi, or Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, what would you conclude about Mr. Bidens’ credibility?
This is the question Mr. Biden should be asking himself. And Iran offers him the best opportunity not only to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but to do so in a way that might make Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin think twice about their own aggressive plans. One obvious answer would be to give the Israelis the 30,000 pound bunker bombs they would need to carry out an effective strike against Iranian nuclear facilities, as well as all the planes they would need to transport them. But there are other targets and opportunities, including a handful of major Iranian oil refineries.
Critics warn that talking about military action would kill any hope for a diplomatic solution. But the opposite is closer to the truth. The only path to a diplomatic solution that doesn’t simply provide cover for the Iranians to cheat towards a nuclear weapon is the threat of credible military action now. And believable sometimes means you have to follow through on your threat.
Margaret Thatcher said Reagan won the Cold War without firing a shot. This is not really true. Although careful not to enter a direct war with the Soviets, Reagan built his credibility by the push-backs and confrontations he sustained all over the world: invading Grenada, arming the Afghans with darts, deploying missiles of cruise and Pershing II in Europe, not to mention the investment in space-based missile defense.
In his Reagan bio, Lou Cannon quotes the Gipper reflecting on what his hard line on air traffic controllers achieved: I think it convinced people who might have thought otherwise than I meant what I was saying. Mr. Biden and his allies are now obsessed with doing the same by getting a version of Build Back Better through Congress, no matter how stripped down, so he can declare victory.
But as the Biden administration enters its second year with ambitious dictators on the march, the most important test for this president is whether he will take the necessary steps to make his warnings credible in Tehran.
