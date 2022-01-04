Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. subpoenaed in New York AG inquiry





NEW YORK (AP) The New York attorney general’s office confirmed on Monday that it had subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony as part of a survey of the family’s business practices.

Attorney General’s Office Letitia James said in a court file that it had recently issued subpoenas seeking testimony and documents from Trump in a multi-year civil investigation into issues such as the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Trump and his company.

Monday’s filing, made public as the Trumps prepare to fight subpoenas, was the first time investigators have publicly revealed that they are also seeking information from Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., both of their father’s trusted allies who were leaders of his Trump family. Organization.

Last month, it was reported that James’s office asked Trump to sit for a deposition.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump organization has misled banks or tax agents about the value of assets by inflating them for favorable loan terms or minimizing them to achieve tax savings.

James went to court recently to ask a judge to force the Trumps to comply with subpoenas. The Trumps are expected to file court documents to have them rejected. A similar legal battle unfolded last year after James’ office subpoenaed another Trump son, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump, and a judge forced him to testify afterwards. that his lawyers abruptly canceled a scheduled deposition.

The dispute over the new subpoenas went on in secret until Monday, when the judge who dealt with the fight against Eric Trump’s testimony agreed to hear arguments over the recent subpoenas and the James’ office court record has been released on the public court record.

The same judge, Arthur Engoron, had previously sided with James on other matters relating to the investigation, including forcing the company Trumps and a law firm it hired to hand over treasure troves of documents. relating to an estate owned by Trump north of Manhattan.

Messages requesting comment were left with lawyers for Trumps and the Trump Organization.

Last month, Trump sued James in federal court, seeking to end his investigation. Trump, in the lawsuit, claimed the attorney general violated Republicans’ constitutional rights in a thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.

In the past, the former Republican president has denounced James’ witch-hunt investigation as well as a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement released Monday, James’ office said: As his investigation into the financial transactions of the Trump Organization continues, Attorney General James seeks sworn interviews with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered as no one is above the law, the statement said.

Although James’ civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, his office was involved in both.

Last year then-prosecutor Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to long-standing tax records of real estate moguls after a years-long fight that twice went to the Supreme Court the United States. He also brought tax evasion charges in July against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Before stepping down last week, Vance called a new grand jury to hear evidence as part of the investigation, but left the decision on the additional charges to his successor, Alvin Bragg. The new district attorney said hell would be directly involved in the Trump case while retaining the two senior prosecutors who ran the case under Vance.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Trump has already been subpoenaed, testifying in October in a deposition for a lawsuit brought by protesters who say his security team brutalized them at the start of his presidential campaign in 2015. Some presidents have been the subject of a subpoena during their tenure, including Richard Nixon in 1974 for his infamous Watergate recordings, and Thomas Jefferson for the 1806 treason trial of his former vice president Aaron Burr.

Yet it is extremely rare for law enforcement to issue a civil subpoena for the testimony of a person who is also the subject of a related criminal investigation.

In part, that’s because the person under criminal investigation might simply cite their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. Trump’s lawyers are unlikely to allow his impeachment unless they are sure his testimony cannot be used against him in a criminal case.

Both investigations are at least in part linked to allegations made in news reports and by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen that Trump had a history of misrepresenting asset values.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in connection with the civil investigation into the files relating to the estate, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust . Vance subsequently issued subpoenas requesting many of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles.

