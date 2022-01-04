PM Modi to launch several projects in Manipur, Tripura today – Kashmir Reader





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the two states. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Sunday that it will launch 22 projects worth Rs 4,800 crore at Imphal while in Agartala it will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and also launch two key development initiatives. In Manipur, PM Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore. These projects cover various sectors including infrastructure roads, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skills development, art and culture. In line with the national plans to improve connectivity, it will lay the groundwork for the construction of five national highway projects that will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, he said. The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of over 110 km will be an important step in improving road connectivity in the region, and another key project that will improve seamless connectivity year round to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic jams. Traffic jam is the construction of a steel bridge built over the Barak River over the NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This bridge will be inaugurated by Modi, he added. It will also devote to the inhabitants of Manipur 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore to strengthen mobile connectivity. The PMO said Modi’s efforts to provide safe drinking water to every household will be boosted with the inauguration of drinking water supply projects in the state. These include the water transmission system valued at Rs 280 crore of the Thoubal multipurpose project. Another project built at a cost of Rs 65 crore will provide drinking water to residents of 10 homes in Tamenglong district. Modi will also inaugurate “the increase in the water supply system of the headquarters of Senapati district” constructed at a cost of Rs 51 crore. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital in Imphal worth around Rs 160 crore. It was built on a PPP basis. This cancer hospital will greatly benefit the people of the state by reducing direct expenses as they would otherwise have to leave the state for cancer diagnostic and treatment services. The PMO said it would also inaugurate a 200-bed Covid hospital in Kiyamgei, which was built for around Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the DRDO. As part of its efforts to rejuvenate and transform Indian cities, Modi will launch several projects under the “Mission Imphal Smart City”. He will inaugurate three mission projects, developed at a cost of over Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), the development of the west bank of the Imphal River (Phase I) and the development from Mall Road to Thangal Bazar. (Phase I). The ICCC will provide a variety of technology-based services in the city, including traffic management, solid waste management, and city monitoring. Other development projects under the mission will boost tourism and the local economy and provide employment opportunities, he said.

