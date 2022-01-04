No longer being Monsieur Nice Guy

More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news sites in Hong Kong before Wednesday, December 29, the latest sign that the Beijing regime will no longer tolerate dissent of any kind. It was totally overkill – a few cops with a court order would have done – but they were “messaging” other “disgruntled” people.

Chief Administration Secretary John Lee defended the police operation (which also arrested editors and former editors and board members at their homes) speaking fluent Orwellian: “Anyone who tries to use media work as a tool to pursue their political goal is breaking the law. These are the evil elements that undermine press freedom. “

It’s not just Hong Kong: all of China is shutting down. The limited free speech and tolerance for dissent that prevailed for 20 years under President Xi Jinping’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao have been systematically eroded, and Mr. Xi is now effectively president for life.

It even encourages a cult of personality, something the Party had managed to avoid since the disaster of Chairman Mao Zedong. And there is no longer a velvet glove on the iron fist: wealthy ethnic groups like Tibetans and Uyghurs are simply overwhelmed by imported Han Chinese majorities, and those who complain are sent to concentration camps. .

It is the same abroad. “Wolf warrior” diplomats berate foreign countries in which they are posted for any criticism of China, and the crushing of Hong Kong freedoms signals the abandonment of any idea of ​​seducing Taiwan towards unification under the banner “one country, two systems”. When the time comes, it will be annexed by force.

But the question is: why now? Mr. Xi’s personality is bossy, of course, but that’s pretty standard among the “princels” who grew up as part of the second and third generation Communist aristocracy. Yet for decades they supported limiting the tenure of rulers because it protected them from being victimized by another figure of Mao.

If they now accept Mr. Xi’s rise to supreme and perpetual power, it cannot be simply because they are afraid of him. He’s just a man. There must also be some feeling among others in the Party leadership that he will need a tough autocrat to weather the storms ahead and preserve his power. So what can these storms be?

It has been evident for years that Beijing was preparing the books and overestimating China’s economic growth rate.

It was evident from previous examples where industrialized countries enjoyed high growth by exploiting cheap labor flowing into cities that this was a one-time bonus. The 10% growth never lasts more than a generation; then it falls back to “normal” 2-3%. Recent examples are Japan (1955-85) and South Korea (1960-90).

Maybe the Chinese regime thought they were exempt because they were communists, but they ignored the fact that the Soviets were riding on exactly the same economic roller coasters (except that they were interrupted in the middle by World War II. world). Or maybe they just forgot that they are actually running a hybrid capitalist economy, not a communist economy.

China has experienced its 30 years of high-speed growth (1985-2015), and behind a facade of lies, its real growth rate has already been declining for at least half a decade. In recent quarters, in fact, China’s gross domestic product has grown by half of that of US GDP.

This is in part due to an increase in US production as the economy recovers from Covid lockdowns, but published Chinese growth rates have been fictional for at least five years. Realistic “reverse engineered” estimates from electricity consumption and other metrics have instead been 3-4%, and growth is doomed to decline further.

The Chinese birth rate has collapsed: each new age cohort entering the labor market will be much smaller than the previous one, which will hit demand very hard. In addition, the debt incurred by reckless overinvestment in housing, roads and other infrastructure, just to maintain employment and growth statistics, is already a major burden on the economy.

Two implications of this are long-term threats against the Communist regime in China. The Party’s promise to overtake the US economy and make China the dominant power in the world will probably never come true, nor will its promise to raise the standard of living of the Chinese to the level of the developed world.

If the Communist Party cannot keep these two promises, what gives it the right to monopolize political power in China? He is certainly not keeping his old promise of equality either. No wonder Mr. Xi is closing the hatches politically, and no wonder the nomenklatura (to use the old Soviet word) accompanies him. Stagnation awaits you.