Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkish President to stop talking about brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi





A composite image of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Associated Press / Virginia Mayo; Nicolas Asfouri – Pool / Getty Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is meeting with MBS, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

MBS would like Erdogan to stop mentioning Khashoggi’s murder. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to promise not to mention the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi again, The Wall Street Journal reported. Erdogan said he plans to visit Saudi Arabia next month after bin Salman allegedly invited him. The move is an effort to overcome tensions between the two nations that were further strained after Khashoggi was killed at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Khashoggi entered the consulate on October 2, 2018 to retrieve the marital documents needed to marry her Turkish fiance, Hatice Cengiz, but never came out. Turkish officials alleged Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate and his body dismembered with a bone saw. Officials from the United States and the United Nations have also corroborated these claims. His remains have not yet been found. A declassified The CIA intelligence report directly implicated the Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi’s murder. Turkish court tries 26 Saudi nationals linked to the murder in absentia, with next trial date set for July 8, The insider’s Azmi Haroun has previously reported. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has brought 11 people to justice for what they called a “rogue operation” in the Khashoggi murder. In December 2019, the Riyadh Criminal Court sentenced five of them to death. Three others were sentenced to prison terms. However, several members of the squad that killed Khashoggi are believed to be living in luxury villas in a Saudi government-run security complex, The Guardian reported last week. The Journal reported that Saudi Arabia had not confirmed the meeting between the Saudi Crown Prince and Erdogan, but people familiar with the efforts told the outlet that the two leaders had been trying to meet for weeks. While bin Salman’s goal may be to alleviate diplomatic issues and the narrative after Khashoggi’s murder, Erdogan could go ahead with the meeting for economic support to help Turkey. monetary crisis, reports the Journal. Read the original article on Business intern

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/saudi-crown-prince-mohammed-bin-232153662.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos