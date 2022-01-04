Boris Johnson “did not isolate himself after being” face to face “with an assistant who had Covid”

Boris Johnson reflects on covid in his 2021 New Years speech

Boris Johnson recorded his official New Years message on December 31, 2020. The videographer, who did not wear a face mask, later tested positive for Covid-19, but the PM did not self-isolate

Boris Johnson was accused of not self-isolating last January despite close contact with a Downing Street aide who tested positive.

The Prime Minister recorded his official New Years message on December 31, 2020, as the nation was on the brink of a devastating second wave of Covid.

Videographer No 10s, who sources said stood near Mr Johnson during the recording, later tested positive for the coronavirus.

They informed that Downing Street chiefs and other colleagues in the room at the time were asked to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

But the Prime Minister was not among them.

A source told the Mirror that the videographer, who was not wearing a face mask, stood face to face with the Prime Minister for about 15 minutes.

They also suggested that the assistant stood within two meters of Mr Johnson during the recording.

According to official guidelines at the time, those who approached within two meters, for more than 15 minutes, of a person who then tested positive were required to self-isolate.

The quarantine rules also applied to those who came into direct contact, within a meter and for an indefinite period, with a person who then developed the Covid.

A spokesperson said: The prime minister was socially distanced from the individual who subsequently tested positive and the filming duration was less than 15 minutes.

This was reaffirmed by those present. He was not advised to isolate himself because the rules did not oblige him to do so.

But photos from Flickr account # 10, taken by the videographer, raise the question of whether the distance rules have been broken.

Spokesman No.10 added: The PM has repeatedly self-isolated in accordance with regulations.

Mr Johnson sparked fury last July when he and Rishi Sunak tried to use a pilot test and release program to avoid self-isolation after coming into contact with Sajid Javid who had Covid.















Within hours, the couple were forced into an embarrassing U-turn amid a public outcry over double standards, with the Prime Minister then spending 10 days alone at his country property with Grace and Favor.

The Prime Minister was the subject of further criticism last August for refusing to self-isolate despite sharing a flight to Scotland with another aide who tested positive later that day.

Sources suggested Mr Johnson was in frequent close contact with the official on several occasions on the small plane.

But Downing Street claimed Mr Johnson was seated at the opposite end of the plane and therefore did not have to isolate himself.

In last year’s Prime Minister’s New Years message, he praised Britons for being ready to put your life on hold to help protect the NHS and save lives.

He added that there would still be a tough fight ahead of us for weeks and months, and the new variants require new vigilance.

The allegations follow allegations that several illegal parties were held in Downing Street last Christmas which shook the authority of the Prime Minister.

The Akinnola lobby of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said: In his message to everyone as we move into 2021, Boris Johnson explained how we have rediscovered a sense of oneness.

How hollow those words seem after yet another example of his government’s cavalier attitude towards its own rules.