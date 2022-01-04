Prime Minister Modi was adamant, not wanting to change any agricultural laws: Satya Pal Malik | Exclusive





Following the controversy over the video where he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “arrogant”, Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik claimed the prime minister was not “flexible” enough on agricultural laws. In the now viral social media video, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik talks about meeting Prime Minister Modi over the farmers’ protests. In the video, Malik could be heard saying, “When I recently went to meet the Prime Minister about the farmers’ issues, I started fighting in five minutes. I told him that 500 people had died, to which he asked: “died for me? ‘” Speaking about the meeting, Satya Pal Malik told India Todat TV that Prime Minister Modi’s attitude is very rigid on agricultural laws because he is not ready to change anything. READ | “Prime Minister Modi’s qualities are a concern”: Congress on Satya Pal Malik’s video “I am not saying this as an allegation. His position was such that he did not want to listen and he said then go and meet Amit Shah,” Satya Pal Malik said. “I tried to explain to the prime minister that this is the Sikh community, they are not giving up and now even the Jats have joined them. So this is a very sensitive situation. I said to do not use force against them and do not send them empty handed, “added the governor of Meghalaya. Satya Pal Malik said he did not have the courage to meet the prime minister again after arguing with him at that meeting. In the viral video, Satya Pal Malik claimed that Home Secretary Amit Shah told him the prime minister had “lost his mind”. Clarifying his remark, Satya Pal Malik told India Today TV that Amit Shah respected Prime Minister Modi very much and he only said that some people were misleading the Prime Minister. Satya Pal Malik said the BJP’s image had taken a hit due to the farmers’ protest and the Center should have overturned the three farm laws earlier. “It was difficult for the BJP leaders to get to the village. Even a minister couldn’t get to a village in western Uttar Pradesh. In Haryana, people didn’t even allowed the CM helicopter to land, “said Satya Pal Malik. READ ALSO | Curious case of Governor Satya Pal Malik’s explosions against the BJP and the Modi government Satya Pal Malik said Prime Minister Modi was known as a farmer-friendly leader during his time as chief minister of Gujarat. “He was in favor of the MSP then. I don’t know what happened this time,” Satya Pal Malik said. “The farmers are not yet satisfied. It would be better to take a decision quickly in favor of the farmers. If the Prime Minister finds a way out as soon as possible, he will not encounter any problem,” he added. Satya Pal Malik has said he is ready to step down as governor of Meghalaya after raising the issues facing farmers. “But I was never asked,” he said.

