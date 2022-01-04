Jokowi optimistic that Indonesia can overcome 2022 challenges





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi I am optimistic that with the enthusiasm and hard work of all parts of the nation, these challenges can be well met, especially in the management of the pandemic and the recovery of the national economy. According to him, in 2022, Indonesia will still face many challenges, such as the spread of the variety Omicron, rising inflation, shrinking and loss of containers which can disrupt domestic exports. “These are the challenges that we will have to face and I believe that with the spirit of our hard work together, we will be able to overcome these challenges well,” he said at the official opening of the ‘Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Trading 2022, at Main Hall Tower, 1 IDX Building, Jakarta, Monday (03/01/2022) cited on the Setkab website. The president said that Indonesia’s economic recovery is quite strong, as evidenced by the increase in various indicators. “Our trade balance has a surplus of $ 34.4 billion, in 19 months of continuous surplus we have never experienced anything like it. Our exports also grew 49.7% year-on-year. Imports were up also increased, raw materials and auxiliary materials by 52.6%, he said. According to the head of state, one of the reasons for this sharp increase in exports is the government’s efforts to stop exports of nickel ore and coal raw materials, which has triggered an increase in steel exports. stainless steel to reach $ 21 billion. In addition, Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking or competitiveness index also increased by three ranks. Indonesia is ranked 37th in the business sector and 53rd in the digital sector. Jokowi also said that consumption indicators and production indicators have also strengthened. The consumer confidence index in November hit 118.5 percent, an increase from 113.8 percent in March, while the government expenditure index also rose to 120.5 percent. In addition, Indonesia’s Industrial Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is also at an expansionary level with 53.9%. “We have to be optimistic when we see numbers like this. Then the electricity consumption also increased to 14.5 [persen] and 5.7 [persen]. For industrial 14.5 [persen], for companies 5.7 [persen]. We have to see numbers like this, ”the president said. Watch the selected videos below: Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: Jokowi quality content

