Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. subpoenaed in New York AG inquiry





NEW YORK The New York attorney general’s office on Monday confirmed it has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in a trade practices investigation of the family.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in a court file that it had recently issued subpoenas soliciting testimony and documents from the Trumps in a multi-year civil investigation into issues such as “l valuation of properties owned or controlled “by Trump and his company.

Monday’s brief, made public as James went to court to carry out the subpoena, was the first time investigators have publicly revealed that they are also seeking information from Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. , both trusted allies of their father who served as executives in his family’s Trump Organization.

Last month, it was reported that James’s office asked Trump to sit for a deposition.

Lawyers for the Trumps filed court documents Monday evening seeking to block the subpoenas, calling them an “unprecedented and unconstitutional maneuver” and accusing James of attempting to obtain testimony that could then be used against the Trumps in a parallel criminal investigation overseen by the Manhattan District. Lawyer Alvin Bragg.

James “seeks to bypass the entire grand jury process” and nullify the rights of the Trumps by forcing them to testify without state immunity guaranteed by state law if they were subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury in the criminal investigation, the Trumps’ lawyers wrote.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump organization has misled banks or tax agents about the value of assets by inflating them for favorable loan terms or minimizing them to achieve tax savings.

“Despite their names, they must follow the same rules as everyone else. These delaying tactics will not prevent us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify before our office under oath, ”James said in a statement after Trump’s decision to block subpoenas.

The subpoena dispute had been going on in secret until Monday, when a judge who had dealt with other court fights arising from the Trump inquiry agreed to hear arguments over the new subpoenas. . The court record from James’ office was then posted on the public court file.

Judge Arthur Engoron had previously sided with James on other matters related to the investigation, including calling another Trump son, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump, to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a scheduled deposition.

Last month, Trump sued James in federal court, seeking to end his investigation. Trump, in the lawsuit, claimed the attorney general violated the Republican’s constitutional rights in a “thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.”

In the past, the former Republican president has denounced James’ investigation as part of a “witch hunt” as well as a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Although James’ civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, his office was involved in both, sending several attorneys to work side-by-side with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Last year then-prosecutor Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records after a years-long fight that twice went to the Supreme Court. the United States. He also brought tax evasion charges in July against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Before stepping down last week, Vance called a new grand jury to hear evidence as part of the investigation, but left the decision on the additional charges to his successor, Bragg. The new district attorney said he would be directly involved in the Trump case while retaining the two senior prosecutors who led the case under Vance.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Trump has already been subpoenaed, testifying in October in a deposition for a lawsuit brought by protesters who say his security team brutalized them at the start of his presidential campaign in 2015. Some presidents have been the subject of a subpoena during their tenure, including Richard Nixon in 1974 for his famous Watergate recordings.

Yet it is extremely rare for law enforcement to issue a civil subpoena for the testimony of a person who is also the subject of a related criminal investigation.

In part, this is because the person under criminal investigation could simply invoke their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. Trump’s lawyers are unlikely to allow his impeachment unless they are sure his testimony cannot be used against him in a criminal case.

Both investigations are at least in part linked to allegations made in news reports and by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen that Trump had a habit of distorting asset values.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in connection with the civil investigation into the files relating to the estate, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust . Vance subsequently issued subpoenas requesting many of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles.

