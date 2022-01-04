From Chinese CDT: Top Ten Memes of 2021

Editor’s Note: As we move into 2022, CDT has compiled a special set of features for our readers, providing feedback on the people, events, controversies, memes, and sensitive words that have defined the past year. . Some of this content is taken from the Chinese CDT team year-end series, with additional content added by the English CDT team. We hope CDT readers enjoy this look back at the busy, complex and fascinating year 2021 was.

We started with the English team’s picks for favorite CDT articles and articles about China in 2021. And now, the ten best Chinese internet memes in 2021, selected by Chinese editors and featured in English here :

Snipe at chauvinistic statements of win-win situations for China, a tired trope of state media and pundits; alight. numb to win. In a 2020 interview on the topic of the game of chess between China and the United States, Jin Canrong feigned a defeated American, saying that since we established diplomatic relations with you, you have always had a length of time. ahead of us. One win-win means two wins for China. In response, users of the Great Wave off Kanagawa Baidu Tieba forum started complaining that we had won so much that they were fed up with it.

rhetorical escalation of the American electoral process and Western democracies; China’s participatory political system, as claimed by the Chinese party-state. Short for peoples democracy throughout the process, the concept is based on the notion of popular democratic dictatorship.

Xi Jinping coined this buzzword in 2019 to claim that China, despite being ruled by one party and not having open elections, is in fact more democratic than real democracies. A democratic propaganda blitz on the entire process preceded the virtual US summit on democracy in early December.

Internet users ran with the Orwellian irony of democracy as a whole. Nothing says democracy like the recent Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, leaving only one of its 90 seats occupied by an unestablished legislator.

Rejection of Bidens’ criticism of X in China, where X can be Xinjiang, Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, or any other issue the Chinese government wishes to distract from. This phrase comes from the Central Propaganda Department and sycophantic scholars in its orbit. It was then adopted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and taken to the extreme by little roses. Then came the Biden playing cards memes.

TV series meme My beautiful princess, in which Wet Nurse Rong punishes other characters by pricking them with a needle; many of the courtesans she stings are played by actors who were drawn into the celebrity culture clean-up campaign in August 2021, including Fan Bingbing (who plays Jinsuo), Ruby Lin (Ziwei) and Zhao Wei (Xiaoyanzi ). One netizen joked: Back when I was watching My Fair Princess, I really wanted to hit Wet Nurse Rong and the Emperor. But now I can’t help but admire their foreknowledge.

Patriotic parachute soldier, taken hostage by Baidu Tieba users when homophonic vulgarity was banned from the platform in September 2021. It was a verbal hostage-taking, forcing state media to retaliate for defending the honor of the airborne forces, which in turn forced Baidu to “release” the swear word “imprisoned” a few days later.

Refrain for the many people who have disappeared (briefly or indefinitely) this year, such as program-think blogger, reporter Huang Xueqin, actress Zhao Wei, founder of Alibaba Jack Ma, and tennis star Peng Shuai. If even important people can disappear, netizens ask, then how will ordinary people be treated under the law? In the Peng Shuais case, the call for his safety went far beyond the Great Wall.

The government is asking internet users to refrain from reposting content on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook that exist outside of the Great Firewall, in order to prevent such content from being copied by foreign media or used by foreign influences. During the lockdown of the border town of Ruili, netizens urged those who are desperate and confined to the house not to share our things with the outside world or even the inner world of Weibo, where such complaints could be leaked to the community. international. The warning grew out of increasingly severe censorship measures and growing nationalist sentiment.

Involution refers to the exhaustion and despair felt by students and workers overwhelmed by endless and unnecessary efforts; the antidote is to lie down, that is, to withdraw. State media criticized the lie and some popular platforms, such as Douban, censored the expression and associated groups.

A common phrase used in official praise for Xi Jinping. Although it appeared in connection with the achievements of former rulers, including Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao, its use increased significantly under Xi Jinpings’ administration. In the words of state media, areas in which Xi Jinping has led the way include the stock market, global development, the diplomacy of great nations with Chinese characteristics, the protection of cultural and natural heritage sites, the global economy. and global governance. And the list goes on: the Chinese CDT editors have compiled it.

Anyone within 800 meters of the closest cell phone tower signal to a COVID-19 patient or someone whose health code has turned yellow or red. These companions are forced to lengthen their day and queue for PCR tests or quarantine. We might call it the sixth cardinal relationship of traditional Chinese society, writes CDS contributor Tulip. You are inextricably linked with this relationship simply because of your inadvertent association with others.

Anonymous contributed to this post.