Indonesian miners seek solution as coal export ban shakes industry

Indonesian coal miners want a swift resolution of a government ban on the export of coal that has raised fuel prices and could disrupt energy supplies to some of the world’s largest economies.

The world’s largest thermal coal exporter on Saturday (January 1) banned shipments over fears it could not meet its own demand for electricity, prompting President Joko Widodo on Monday (January 3) to threaten to revoke the operating permit for minors who have failed to meet the requirements of the domestic market.

The broader risk is that of an impact on the economic pillars of China, India, Japan and South Korea, which together received 73% of Indonesia’s coal exports in 2021, the data showed. tracking of Kpler’s vessels.

Major coal malls such as Australia are closed Monday to mark the New Years holiday, but coal prices to the west coast of India have soared to 500 rupees ($ 6.73) per tonne since announcing the ban, Riya Vyas, business analyst at iEnergy Natural Resources Limited, said.

It is not aware of any case of force majeure, which exporters declare when they cannot supply fuel due to events beyond their control.

The ban follows a tumultuous year for global coal. Prices have jumped in response to a supply crunch in China, the world’s largest consumer, and the quality of Indonesian coal most exported hit a record $ 158 per tonne in October, although it fell of $ 68 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to data from Caixin.

Indonesia enacted the ban because low stocks of coal at national power plants could lead to widespread blackouts. His government plans to reassess the decision on Wednesday January 5.

Under its domestic market obligation policy, coal miners must supply 25% of their annual output to the state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) at a maximum price of $ 70 per tonne, lower than current prices. of the market.

“This is absolute, should not be violated for any reason,” said Jokowi, as the president is known, in an online address.

“Companies that are unable to meet their obligations to meet national needs may be subject to sanctions. If necessary, they not only fail to obtain export permits but also revoke their operating permits.

He said coal miners, as well as producers of liquefied natural gas, must prioritize domestic supply.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government was forced to act quickly.

“If we allow the power cuts to happen so that exports can continue, the recovery in Indonesia will be threatened,” she told reporters. “There must be sacrifices…. The government has chosen the one that has the least possible impact on the economy.

The Indonesian Coal Mining Association (ICMA) met with officials from the Ministry of Commerce over the weekend to seek a solution, ICMA President Pandu Sjahrir said on Monday.

“The main goal now is to prevent power outages. In the very short term, the solution is for 10 of our biggest members to try and help fill the PLN shortage, ”he said.

The ICMA, however, called for the ban to be revoked, saying it had been “taken in haste without being discussed with economic players”.

Pandu said some miners are unable to sell to PLN because the company needs inferior coal with a calorific value of 4,200 kilocalories per kilogram or less.

Analysts expect that the willingness of the miners to do everything in their power to restore export flows would lead to an early resolution, especially since they have an abundant supply capacity. .

“I think the total monthly production of Indonesian mines is just below the 40 million tonnes mark, which would represent about a third of annual domestic demand. As such, it’s hard to imagine this going on for more than a few weeks, ”said coal market analyst Matt Warder of Seawolf Research.

South Korea and India are monitoring the situation

ICMA is concerned about potential conflicts with buyers if producers declare force majeure due to the ban.

South Korea’s Ministry of Industry said some delivery delays were likely, but expected 55% of January’s coal shipments from Indonesia that had been loaded to be delivered on time.

“Although the ministry expects Indonesia’s coal export ban to have limited impact in the short term, given the country’s (South Korea’s) coal stocks and coal shipments other countries, including Australia, we need to monitor developments closely, ”the ministry said.

Coal buyers in India, which accounted for more than 15% of Indonesia’s coal exports in 2021, expect shipments from other suppliers to be redirected if the ban persists.

“We could see coal from other origins such as Australia coming to India and the diversion of ships to other countries in the region like Bangladesh coming to India, if India pays a higher price,” he said. declared Vyas of iEnergy.

Other analysts said they would wait to see if Indonesia changes course on Wednesday. “Of course, there have been some knee-jerk reactions, but people are waiting to see how it goes,” said Puneet Gupta of Indian coal marketplace Coalshastra.

Shares of state-owned Coal India, which accounts for more than four-fifths of Indian production, gained 6.33% on Monday. Rappler.com