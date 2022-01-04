Turkish inflation hits 36% near its highest level in 20 years as the pound crisis continues

Turkey’s annual inflation rate hit its highest level since 2002, official data showed on Monday, propelled by a currency crisis linked to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic approach.

Consumer prices soared 36.1% last month compared to the same period in 2020, up from an annual increase of 21.3% in November, according to the Turkish statistics office.

The figure is the highest since October 2002, the month before Erdogan’s Islamic-born party rose to power following another Turkish economic crisis.

Erdogan’s enduring success has often been attributed to the development and prosperity that his government has enabled during his two decades as Prime Minister and President.

But he faces an increasingly difficult path to re-election in the polls due to be held by mid-2023.

Speaking after a weekly cabinet meeting, Erdogan pledged to support families, workers, students and retirees with an assistance package that includes financial assistance for gas bills and salary increases.

The President said he was “sorry” to see such high inflation, but added: “We are determined to bring inflation down to single digits as soon as possible.”

Opinion polls show he lost in the second round to most of the main rivals, and his ruling alliance ceded control of parliament to an increasingly popular group of opposition parties.

Read the collapse

But Erdogan has stuck to his policy, opposing interest rate hikes – which he calls “the mother and father of all evils” – to fight inflation.

High interest rates hamper activity and slow economic growth, but they are useful in containing inflation because they reduce demand and encourage savings.

Erdogan on Monday accused “the elites” of profiting from “unearned interest income”, sticking to his promise not to increase borrowing costs.

The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021, with losses accelerating late last year, when Erdogan orchestrated a series of steep interest rate cuts.

The dollar climbed to an all-time high of nearly 18.4 lira as Erdogan announced further support measures for the currency last month, backed by heavy indirect interventions on interest rates.

The exchange rate has since fallen back to around 13 lire to the dollar.

One dollar was worth 7.4 lire at the start of 2021.

Turkey’s monetary authority has taken a further step to bolster the pound by ordering exporters to sell a quarter of their foreign exchange earnings to the central bank, bolstering its rapidly declining reserves.

Data questions

The monthly inflation reading has become a politically sensitive issue in Turkey, with opposition leaders saying the government is pressuring the statistics agency to underestimate price increases.

They show separate readings prepared by independent economic institutes such as the Inflation Research Group (ENAG), which calculated last month’s annual inflation rate at 82.8%.

Official readings show that the prices of most staple foods are rising significantly above the annual rate of inflation.

The price of milk, yogurt and sunflower oil all jumped about 75 percent on the year, while that of chicken rose 86 percent.

A study released on Monday by the Metropoll agency showed that 90% of those polled – including more than three-quarters of ruling party supporters – said they believed Turkey’s actual annual inflation rate to be at least 50%.

Earlier Monday, Erdogan announced that he would visit cash-rich energy giant Saudi Arabia in February.

It follows a visit to Ankara by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in November, in which billions of dollars in investment were announced.

Erdogan’s trip to Riyadh is said to be the first since relations between the two deteriorated following the 2018 murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

With his push for more exports, Erdogan will likely raise complaints from Turkish exporters about delays at Saudi customs in an effort to resolve the issue in Ankara’s favor.

