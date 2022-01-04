Health service under pressure, but no new measures





LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned the country’s healthcare system would remain under strain for weeks amid the current surge in coronavirus infections, but suggested there would be no tightening action soon to slow the spread.

The highly transmissible variant of omicron drove the number of British cases up daily over Christmas and New Years, with 157,758 infections reported for England and Scotland on Monday and 42 deaths in England. Figures for Wales and Northern Ireland have not been released.

I think we have to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable over the next two weeks, and possibly more, Johnson said during a visit to a vaccination center in Aylesbury, in 85 kilometers (53 miles) northwest of London. Johnson was speaking after The Sunday Times reported that a cluster of hospitals in eastern Lincolnshire had declared a critical incident due to extreme and unprecedented staff shortages.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts that run hospitals across the country, told the BBC: We are seeing an increase in staff absences, and this is adding to very significant pressure wider. And Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation which represents 1.5 million health workers, said much of the health services are in a state of crisis exacerbated by high demand for services and absences. of staff. Some hospitals are making urgent appeals to exhausted staff to forgo days off and time off in order to allow them to maintain basic services. Many other hospitals must ban visitors to try to reduce the spread of the infection, ”he said. The Johnsons government removed almost all restrictions on coronaviruses in July, but last month turned the tide and triggered its Plan B for England ordering face coverings to be worn in indoor public places, requiring proof of vaccination or test negative for going into nightclubs and asking people to work from home if they can. Johnson on Monday urged people to obey those rules and get their booster shots as the government seeks to fill staff shortages. So do everything I said, make sure we’re following a Plan B, getting beefed up, but also helping the NHS with their staffing needs, and looking at what we can do to move the people around. people in particularly affected areas, ”he said. But Johnson appeared to rule out any tightening of measures in the coming days. I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue on the path that was under way. Well, we will keep everything under control, ”he said. The mix of things going on right now is, I think, the right one. “ Earlier, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that data from London, which has seen rising infection rates in recent weeks, appeared to show a plateau in rates, but he added, “we Let’s see leaks in the over 50s in terms of infections, and it’s usually the over 50s who end up with severe infection and hospitalization. ___ Track pandemic PA coverage on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

