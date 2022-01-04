Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. would rather not discuss the many alleged crimes of the Trump organizations





As you’ve probably heard by now, prosecutors in various states have taken a keen interest in Donald Trump. In New York City, for example, there are a number of investigations into the affairs of former presidents and their financial practices, including those conducted by the Westchester District Attorney, Manhattan District Attorney, and New York Attorney General. York. In the case of the Manhattan prosecutor’s office, the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged with an abundance of crime in July, which is obviously not good, very bad news. for the family business. (The Trump Organization and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.) But that’s not the only investigation that is arguably keeping the Trump team from sleeping at night. For example, last month New York Attorney General Letitia James subpoenaed Donald Trump for testimony in a civil investigation into a fraud to which he naturally responded by prosecuting her and now James has asked the eldest children of the former president for a word. And they are not happy with it!

The Associated Press reports that Jamess’s office confirmed Monday that it subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, seeking testimony and documents in a multi-year civilian investigation including property valuation owned or controlled by Trump and his company. Prior to becoming a senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump was an executive at the Trump Organization. After Trump’s election in 2016, Don Jr. and Eric Trump took over the day-to-day management of the company. James’ investigation appears to address issues that predate Trump’s time in the White House, when the two children in question were employees of the Trump Organization.

In response to the subpoenas, because they are nothing but a bursting of the old bloc, Ivanka and Don Jr. refused to comply; ABC News reports that the duo will file cancellation requests shortly. A document jointly filed by Jamess’s office and a lawyer for the Trump Organization noted that the Trump children will now be named as respondents in the AG’s ongoing investigation, according to the outlet. In a statement, Jamess’s office told ABC News: As his investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial transactions continues, Attorney General James seeks sworn interviews with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law.

James and the Manhattan prosecutor’s office are both investigating whether the Trump organization broke the law by inflating the value of its properties to attract lenders, while deflating them to minimize its tax bills. For example, when the Trump Organization listed its assets for potential lenders in 2012, its office building it owns at 40 Wall Street was worth $ 527 million; months later, he told property tax officials the building was worth $ 16.7 million. In 2019, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, told Congress that in his experience Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be among the richest people on Forbes. , and deflated its assets to reduce its property taxes. Last November, the Washington Post reported that the prosecutor’s office had convened a second long-term grand jury to hear new evidence on the financial practices of Trump Organizations and would potentially vote on imposing new charges. (It was the first grand jury, which met last spring, that handed down the felony indictments against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg.) The new grand jury will meet three days a week for six months, officials said. sources at the Post at the time; according to a person familiar with the matter, staff in the DA office worked closely with Jamess’ office.

While it’s not clear what the outcome will be for Ivanka and Donny-boy: dodging subpoenas, the story is certainly not on their side. In 2020, Jamess’ office subpoenaed Eric Trump, who initially refused to comply, before agreeing to sit for questioning in the fall. In October, a judge ordered their father’s dismissal in a case accusing his security officers of assaulting protesters. When it comes to the Trump family’s testimony history, it hasn’t gone so well either. In 2007, after Trump sued biographer Tim OBrien for drafting an unflattering but accurate portrayal, lawyers for Obriens surprised Trumpin with dozens of his own lies during a deposition, and in 2009 a judge dismissed the case. In December 2020 and February 2021, Ivanka Trump and Don Jr., respectively, were sworn in by the DC Attorney General, and it certainly looks like they lied about their involvement in their father’s inauguration.

Neither Trumps lawyers nor the Trump Organization responded to PA requests for comment. Prosecuting James, lawyers for the ex-president claimed the GA violated his constitutional rights in a thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.

In other news from Don Jr ….

Someone agreed to marry her, but not to tell people about it for a year. According to the New York Post:

Kimberly Guilfoyle … sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a massive diamond ring finger in a photo she posted to Instagram on Saturday. Tonight was extra special to celebrate @donaldjtrumpjrs birthday, she captioned the photo of herself and Don Jr. standing in front of a Christmas tree. Don, you are strong, smart, brave, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. I love you. Trump Jr., 44, secretly posed the question to Guilfoyle, 52, on New Years Eve 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

Don and Kim got engaged on New Years Day 2020, which is Don’s birthday. They have been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years, an insider told the website. The source added that they have kept it private for the past year as they moved into living in Florida after moving from New York and both are focused on their children, they have six between. them and their work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/01/ivanka-trump-donald-trump-jr-attorney-general-subpoena

