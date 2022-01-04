Hiba Bg, a graduate student in the United States, was on her way to her grandmother’s grave in New Delhi this weekend when she learned she was for sale to the highest bidder online for the second less time one year.

Her screen was filled with dozens of calls and messages from friends, all sharing the same screenshot of the profile she created on the app, a fake auction site called Bulli Bai. Ms Bg, a former journalist with an active online presence, was not alone. More than 100 other prominent Indian Muslim women, including artists, journalists, activists and lawyers, discovered that online images of themselves were being used without permission on the app, which aired on Saturday and was released on Saturday. was deleted again within about 24 hours.

In June, a similar app called Sulli Deals appeared. (Both terms are derogatory slang for Muslim women.) This one stayed in place for weeks and was only removed after complaints from victims. Although the police have opened an investigation, no one has been charged in the case.

India’s online space is rife with misogyny and harassment from women. But the two auctions have amplified concerns about the organized nature of virtual harassment and how targeted defamation and threats of violence, especially sexual violence, are deployed to try to silence women, especially those who criticize some of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modis.