Russia, China to threaten peace in 2022

As 2021 dragged to an exhausting end, the international strategic outlook remained bleak.

Authoritarian regimes threaten conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Key democracies appear distracted, torn internally, and unwilling to defend the global order they originally designed.

It wasn’t meant to be that way. The formal dissolution of the Soviet Union on December 26, 1991 was supposed to usher in an era in which liberal democracies would flourish. Instead, 2022 could be the year in which democracies operating in a rules-based international order face their most difficult test.

After several decades where Western military forces have focused their efforts on largely unsuccessful counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in the Middle East, we face the alarming prospect of conventional state-to-state conflict in many. regional hot spots.

The massive build-up of military forces by Russia on the borders with Ukraine and Belarus creates the potential for serious conflict in the coming months. A large-scale invasion of Ukraine beyond the disputed eastern provinces would be the most catastrophic but perhaps the least likely outcome.

More likely scenarios include Russia openly moving forces into Ukraine’s Donbass region, which has been controlled by Moscow since the 2014 invasion using local proxy forces and the secret Russian military.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could then seek to establish a land bridge between the Donbass and Russian-occupied Crimea, expanding a front from which Russia could attack deeper into Ukraine.

Putin could also deploy forces in the client state of Belarus, threatening the Ukrainian capital Kiev from the north, but also placing Russian forces directly on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

At this point, the United States and NATO have no appetite for a military response. In early December, US President Joe Biden said Putin in a virtual meeting which, if Russia invaded Ukraine further, the United States and our European allies would respond with strong economic measures.

Beyond that, there were vague promises to provide additional defensive equipment to the Ukrainians and to fortify the Eastern NATO allies. Putin has largely been given the green light for military operations, and Biden has kept a low profile on the matter for weeks.

This month, the United States, NATO and Russia will negotiate on Putin’s demands which, if accepted, would severely limit the ability of the Americas to defend Europe and strengthen the position of the closest Russian forces. . The United States cannot accept Putin’s demands, nor will it offer token military support for Ukraine. February could be the month for the start of Russian military operations.

What lessons could Chinese leader Xi Jinping take from Putin’s high-risk military posture? The Beijing Winter Olympics will end at the end of February. Once this charm offensive is over, we should expect Xi to redouble his efforts in the Chinese Communist Party’s attempts to assert control over Taiwan and its longer-term goal of strategic domination in Asia.

China and Russia have become closer and closer since Russia took control of Crimea in 2014 and Beijing annexed much of the South China Sea by building islands to establish military bases the same year.

Xi copies Putin’s international playbook. The two leaders are taking big international risks given Russia’s military intervention in Syria and China’s authoritarian crackdown in Hong Kong.

Frankly, the strategy is working. Ukraine matters more to Russia than to the United States and Western Europe. The South China Sea matters more to Beijing than to Washington, at least in 2014. Autocratic bluff and teamwork can and do produce democratic setbacks.

Imagine a 2022 scenario where Beijing closes the Taiwan Strait to maritime traffic and declares the no-fly zones of China’s East and South Seas because they are sovereign Chinese territory. Xi could then form a huge air and amphibious assault force on the Chinese coast adjacent to Taiwan.

Beijing could unleash a propaganda campaign and its own agents in Taiwan, calling for the reunification of the rebel CCP-controlled province and claiming that the United States is threatening China’s security by providing military assistance to Taipei.

It would be a Chinese takeover of Putin’s tactics on Ukraine. What would Biden do? If the US response were to threaten economic sanctions but leave military action aside, Xi may well conclude that Taiwan’s reunification with China through bluff and coercion is worth trying.

The analogy breaks down because Taiwan is more central to Asian security than Ukraine is to Western Europe. Taiwan under the control of the CCP is an existential threat to the security of Japan and to the military domination of the Americas in the Pacific. On the other hand, Russian control of Belarus and eastern Ukraine aggravates NATO’s problems, but does not change the strategic situation.

Here are two other strategic issues that may arise this year. North Korea faces a crisis of national economic collapse triggered by international sanctions due to its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

Kim Jong-un’s erratic leadership was marked last year with unexplained disappearances and weight loss that could be linked to serious health issues. A questioning of his leadership would have profound consequences for the stability of the regime.

North Korea manages crises by trying to export them. Expect more missile and nuclear tests designed to ease US sanctions.

In our closest region, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will continue to lead his country to the brink of disaster by forging ties of dependency with Beijing. The proposed Chinese police presence will not be the last concession that China will ask Sogavare in exchange for funding from its government.

You know Canberra has a real problem in its hands when political leaders are silent. Of course, that is the business of the Solomons government, but Australia will not intend to allow a Chinese proxy to emerge in the Coral Sea. Think back to 1941. This is a game-changer for our security.

Peace on earth? Not in 2022.