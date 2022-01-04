Trump and his children subpoenaed by New York attorney general in family business investigation





The New York attorney general’s office first confirmed on Monday that it had subpoenaed former U.S. President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony as part of a survey of the family’s business practices.

In a court filing, attorneys for Attorney General Letitia James said they were seeking Trump’s testimony and documents as part of a multi-year civil investigation into issues such as “valuation of held property or controlled “by Trump and his company.

Monday’s filing was the first public disclosure that investigators scrutinizing the former president’s connections were also seeking information from Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of their father’s trusted allies who have been executives of the Trump organization from his family.

Last month, it was reported that James’s office asked Trump to sit for a deposition.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump organization has misled banks or tax agents about the value of assets by inflating them for favorable loan terms or minimizing them to achieve tax savings.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a press conference in New York in August 2021 (Ted Shaffrey / The Associated Press)

The Trumps have indicated they will fight the subpoenas and have to file court documents through their lawyers to have them deported. A similar legal battle unfolded last year after James’ office cited the testimony of another Trump son, Eric Trump.

Trump sued James in federal court last month, seeking to end his investigation. Trump, in the lawsuit, claimed James violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.”

A state court judge who has dealt with past disputes arising from the investigation agreed on Monday to hear the subpoena arguments, which are also asking the Trumps for documents in addition to their testimony.

Messages requesting comment were left with lawyers for the Trumps and the Trump Organization on Monday. A message requesting comment was also left with the attorney general’s office.

Heated legal battle

In the past, the former Republican president has denounced James’ investigation as part of a “witch hunt” as well as a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

James’ office went to court last year to enforce a subpoena against Eric Trump, a Trump Organization executive, and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly quashed a previously scheduled deposition .

The same judge, Arthur Engoron, has ruled in the past to enforce subpoenas arising from the Trump inquiry, including forcing Trump’s company and a law firm he hired to hand over treasure troves of documents. related to a Trump-owned estate north of Manhattan.

Eric Trump speaks at a rally in Washington in January 2021 (Jacquelyn Martin / The Associated Press)

Although the civil investigation is separate from the District Attorney’s criminal investigation, James’ office was involved in both.

Former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. last year gained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records after a years-long fight that twice went to the State Supreme Court -United. He also brought tax evasion charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. .

Before stepping down last week, Vance called a new grand jury to hear evidence as he assessed whether to seek further indictments in the investigation, but left the ruling on the charges additional to his successor, Alvin Bragg. The new district attorney said he would be directly involved in the Trump case while retaining the two senior prosecutors who led the case under Vance.

Former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. is shown in May 2018 (Frank Franklin II / The Associated Press)

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

It is rare for law enforcement to issue a civil subpoena for the testimony of a person who is also the subject of a related criminal investigation.

In part, this is because the person under criminal investigation could simply invoke their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. Trump’s lawyers are unlikely to allow his impeachment unless they are sure his testimony cannot be used against him in a criminal case.

Both investigations are at least in part linked to allegations made in news reports and by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen that Trump had a habit of distorting asset values.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments as part of the civil investigation into the cases involving Seven Springs, Trump’s estate in upper Manhattan, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust. Vance subsequently issued subpoenas requesting many of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles.

