Row erupts after Satya Pal Malik called Modi arrogant; Cong asks PM for apologies | Latest India News





Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik sparked a huge row after making startling statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah over farmers’ issues, remarks he later clarified but has continued to retract. This created a political storm with the opposition Congress asking for clarification from Modi and Shah on Monday. Malik, who has publicly criticized the Union government on the farmer issue, claimed that Modi was arrogant when he met him recently about the deaths of farmers during their agitations in ‘a year. Addressing a reception in Haryana, Malik was filmed saying: When I went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the farmers issue, I ended up fighting him within five minutes. He was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our (farmers) had died, he said: did they die for me? I told him yes, since you are the king. I ended up arguing with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and I did. Malik added: When I met Amit Shah he said Satya Pal he (PM Modi) lost his mind. Be carefree and keep meeting with us. When contacted by HT on Monday, however, Malik said: I did not say the prime minister was arrogant; he was just adamant about his position. He also clarified that the Interior Minister did not speak badly of Modi and told him that people say all kinds of things to him and therefore he should meet him and make him look good. Meanwhile, Congress was quick to corner the government on Maliks’ remarks. The real face of PM Modi, the anti-farmer face of PM Modi, the callous face of PM Modi, the face of the Bharatiya Janata party and the Modi government, which really works for the capitalist friends and at the peril and prejudice of India 62 crore farmers and farm workers are now on display, congressional spokesman Randeep Surjewala said at a media briefing. Surjewala called on the Union government to sack and register an FIR against Malik if he was lying. Otherwise PM Modi and Amit Shah must introduce themselves and apologize. Otherwise, they (the farmers) will never forgive you and neither will the souls of the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives, he added. Sharing the video of Malik addressing the office, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, with constitutional authorities speaking to each other with such contempt! HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video. The BJP did not respond to the governors’ comment and there were no responses to HT’s questions by party spokespersons.

