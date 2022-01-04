When will Boris Johnson’s next announcement be made? Date to expect Covid update after review of Plan B restrictions

England’s Covid Plan B restrictions are set to be reviewed this week, three weeks after they were announced in response to the spread of the new Omicron variant.

As Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all tightened measures immediately after Christmas as rates of coronavirus cases rise, Boris Johnson has so far resisted news of new rules.

Instead, the Prime Minister urged the British to celebrate the New Year in a prudent and reasonable manner, ahead of the review in the first week of January.

Here’s when to expect the next major update on Plan B restrictions, and how likely England is to follow the rest of the UK in tightening its Covid measures.

When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement?

Plan B measures will be reviewed this week, with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi confirming that Cabinet will meet to discuss the restrictions on Wednesday, January 5.

It is expected that Sajid Javid will then brief MPs on the findings of the review on Wednesday with a statement in the House of Commons after Parliament returns from the recess.

Previously, such addresses were accompanied by a separate press conference in Downing Street, so an announcement by the Prime Minister on January 5 seems likely.

Throughout the pandemic, press conferences or important updates tended to take place in the early evening, typically around 5 p.m.

Mr Johnson’s last major briefing took the form of a video message (rather than a full press conference) on Tuesday, December 21, when he confirmed that no further restrictions would be introduced until the day of Christmas.

The Prime Minister then delivered a New Years message to the nation in which he urged unvaccinated people to make a resolution to get their Covid booster injection because it is much easier than losing weight or holding on. newspaper.

Will there be new Covid restrictions?

It seems increasingly likely that a decision on further restrictions will be delayed again, amid continued uncertainty over how hospitals are dealing with the Omicron wave.

New Covid restrictions in England therefore remain unlikely, source says Is Political Editor Hugo Gye: We’re cautiously optimistic so far, but things could change in a single day.

Daily hospitalizations have grown rapidly over the past fifteen weeks, with the number of Covid-19 patients reaching its highest level since last February. However, officials were surprised that the number of people so sick that they require ventilation has barely increased.

When asked on Sunday whether tougher rules were needed, Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay told Sky News: We don’t think the data supports this at this time. Of course, we’re keeping the data under review, but we’ve seen a significant change in behavior as a result of Plan B.

And Health Minister Ed Argar told Times Radio: We need cool, calm heads. We have to look at the data and we have to do everything we can to avoid any restrictions.

Mr Zahawi echoed that sentiment on Monday, telling Sky News: There is nothing in the data that makes me fear we need to go beyond where we are.

There is very good data from London that it appears infection rates are leveling off or even falling further.

But we’re seeing a flight to the over 50s in terms of infections, and it’s usually the over 50s who end up with serious infection and hospitalization.

The government has promised that schools will be the last area to close, so even in the unlikely event of a strict lockdown, it is highly unlikely that children’s educational institutions will be closed.

However, the Education Secretary has asked school leaders to consider merging classes or sending groups of children home if the number of employees on sick leave due to Covid reaches levels. reviews.

In Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, new Covid restrictions went into effect on Boxing Day after being announced before Christmas.

Nightclubs have been completely closed in each of the three countries, with other host establishments only having to offer table service.

Scotland and Wales have also restricted the size of crowds allowed at sports matches and other mass gatherings, while the rule of six has been reintroduced in Wales and Northern Ireland.