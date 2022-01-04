Xi, Kazakh leaders hail 30 years of diplomatic ties







President Xi Jinping on Monday called for strengthening the friendship and further aligning development strategies between China and Kazakhstan as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. In messages exchanged with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi stressed the need for the two countries to take their bilateral permanent comprehensive strategic partnership to the next level. In his message to Nazarbayev, Xi said bilateral relations have evolved over time and maintained a robust growth momentum over the past three decades, making the relationship an example of good neighborliness and win-win cooperation between countries. neighbors. He congratulated Nazarbayev, who in 2019 received the highest honor of Chinese friendship offered to foreigners for steadfastly supporting a friendly policy towards China and making outstanding contributions to the growth of bilateral relations and the joint construction of the Belt and the Road. Xi called Nazarbayev “my old friend”, saying he cherished the good working relationship and the deep personal friendship with him. In his message to Tokayev, Xi said the two countries, as friendly neighbors and permanent comprehensive strategic partners, have maintained their bilateral relations at a high level, continuously deepened mutual political trust and conducted more and more exchanges. narrow at different levels over the past 30 years. China will, as always, support Kazakhstan in the pursuit of development suited to its national conditions, he said. He said he was ready to work with the President of Kazakhstan using the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations as an opportunity to bring more benefits to both nations and peoples. Nazarbayev noted that China was one of the first nations to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan, and the two countries have established a bilateral permanent comprehensive strategic partnership on the basis of mutual trust and respect. Kazakhstan is willing to work with China to make more progress in bilateral cooperation in various fields, he said. Tokayev said in his message that the two nations have set an example for the international community in terms of developing state-to-state relations, and this has become an important factor for stability and prosperity in the Eurasian region. Having already resolved their border issues, the two countries will jointly develop their border areas as a bridge of bilateral friendship and solidarity, he said, adding that he was willing to make joint efforts with Xi for the further development of bilateral relations.



