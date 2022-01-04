Apple faces antitrust investigation in India over app store fees





Apple is facing an antitrust investigation in India over its claims of app market abuse, adding to the company’s regulatory concerns around the world. India’s Competition Commission said Friday that Apple’s 30% commission from developers unfairly raises costs for both app makers and consumers. The fees also act as a barrier to entry for new developers, the commission argued. India, which is also investigating allegations of squalid conditions at iPhone manufacturing plants around the country, is now the latest front in what is increasingly a global battle over App Store commissions. ‘Apple. European Union regulators are investigating the charges, which are also at the center of anti-monopoly policy discussions in Washington, DC and an ongoing legal battle in California between Fortnite maker Epic Games and Apple. In addition, South Korea recently passed a law requiring Apple and Google to let developers avoid fees by using their own payment systems. Apple did not immediately respond to a request from The Post to comment on the Indian investigation, but Reuters reported that the company denied the charges in a December regulatory filing, arguing that its market share in the country is too small to allow it to abuse its power. Apple CEO Tim Cook with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PA The Indian Competition Commission rejected this argument and ordered its investigative unit to investigate the company and submit a report within 60 days. The watchdog is separately investigating Google’s in-app payment system as part of a larger investigation into the company after complaints from Indian startups last year. It is not known what penalty Apple could incur if it is found that the company has violated Indian antitrust law. Authorities in India have also wrestled with Twitter, going so far as to send police to their New Delhi office last year after the social media site called a spokesperson for the country’s ruling party a manipulated media. According to India’s antitrust authority, Apple’s app store fees unfairly increase costs for app makers and consumers. NurPhoto via Getty Images With post wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/03/apple-hit-with-antitrust-probe-in-india-over-app-store-fees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos