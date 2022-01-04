Donald Trump backs Rep. Mary Miller, who quoted Hitler in the Capitol speech





Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the re-election campaign of Republican Representative Mary Miller, a member of the United States House of Representatives, who quoted Nazi Leader Adolf Hitler in a speech in January 2021 .

During his speech at the Moms for America “Save the Republic” rally on January 4, 2021, Miller said, “Hitler was right about one thing. He said, ‘Anyone with youth has the future. “Our children are the subject of propaganda. … This is the battle.”

After initially defending her comments, she later apologized for it.

In his endorsement of Miller, released last Saturday, Trump wrote, “Congresswoman Mary Miller does a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois! With election security, the Second Amendment, and our military and veterans, Mary is a champion of our America. First order of the day. “

“She fights fiercely against Joe Biden’s open borders, rampant inflation and the radical indoctrination of our children,” Trump continued with approval. “Marie has my complete and total approval! “

Miller will run against Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, a five-term incumbent representing Illinois’ 15th Congressional District. Due to the newly redesigned district maps, Davis no longer resides in the district, but Congress allows candidates to run for district seats even if they reside outside those districts. The two will both compete in the Republican primary on June 28.

Accepting Trump’s endorsement, Miller wrote: “Conservative voters who support [former] President Trump deserves a pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, America First voice in Congress. “

“With hard work, prayer and faith in our country, the Conservatives will take home and make America even better,” she added.

Former President Donald Trump backed Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, who said “Hitler was right” during a January 2021 campaign speech. Above, Miller speaks at a conference press release on vaccination warrants for businesses with House Republicans on Capitol Hill on November 18, 2021, in Washington, DC Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Miller is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a Trump-supporting caucus that includes some of the House’s most right-wing Republican representatives. The caucus includes Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

Miller and other caucus members voted against certification of Democratic President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in 2020. They called for Biden’s impeachment for his handling of border security concerns. They also called for the dismissal of infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci for his handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller, like his fellow caucus members, opposed the Jan.6 committee as a “political witch hunt” to attack Trump. She also tried to stop Biden’s tenure requiring company employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

After Miller’s comment on Hitler, she received calls to apologize or resign from Davis, Democratic Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Jewish Legislative Caucus of the United States. Illinois and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Miller initially defended his comments. She said she saw them as “a denunciation of the efforts of evil dictators to re-educate young people and similar efforts of leftist radicals in our country today.”

“Some people try to intentionally distort my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs,” she added, noting that she supports Israel and is not anti-Semitic.

However, on January 8, 2021, she apologized for her comments.

“I sincerely apologize for the harm my words have caused and I regret that I used a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth.” , she said. “This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive in instilling what is good, true, righteous and noble in the hearts and minds of their children.”

Despite Trump’s approval of him, Miller’s political opponent also enjoys broad Republican support in his own state. In his own district, 32 of 35 Republican county presidents backed him. The same goes for two fellow Illinois Republican Congressmen, Darin LaHood and Mike Bost, as well as more than a dozen Republican lawmakers, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Davis was also a strong supporter of Trump and co-chaired his 2020 re-election campaign in Illinois.

