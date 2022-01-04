Politics
China Global Development Initiative
During the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Xi announced the launch of the Global Development Initiative (GDI). He proposed the GDI realizing the impacts of COVID-19, the development needs of less developed countries and the importance of green recovery amid the challenges of environmental degradation and climate change. President Xi Jinping labeled the GDI goals with the Sustainable Development Goals. He assured the world that China will strive to help the global community and the United Nations achieve the SDGs until 2030 through the GDI. GDI is expected to help alleviate inequalities and realize the dream of development by adhering to the principles of ecological civilization.
China’s commitment to the SDGs, the United Nations and global values is a sign of satisfaction for aspirants of globalization on the basis of equality and respect. Secretary General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the initiative and assured that the UN will help make GDI a success.
GDI’s analysis shows that this is a well-designed initiative to meet the world’s most pressing needs. Areas of cooperation or work are poverty reduction, food security, response to COVID-19 and vaccines, development finance, climate change and green development, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity. The selection of areas of work shows that considerable effort has been put into designing the initiative. These are areas where the world faces multifaceted challenges. For example, in 2019, the total population, which lived below the poverty line of $ 1.90, was 689 million. Today, COVID-19 has given new impetus to poverty around the world. The World Bank report, Poverty and Shared Prosperity, predicted that 88 to 115 million people will be added to the extreme poverty group (US $ 1.90). South Asia would bear the brunt of poverty. It has been estimated that 63 percent of these extremely poor people will come from South Asia. It is alarming that over 97 million people have fallen into poverty.
Food insecurity is another area, which has bothered the world for a long time and COVID-19 has further complicated the situation. According to The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI), 720-811 million people suffered from hunger in 2020. Regions and developing countries were the main victims. Data shows that the main host of hungry people was Africa with 46 million or more, Asia with nearly 57 million or more, and Latin America and the Caribbean was home to around 14 million or more people. most hungry in 2020. The most shocking point was that almost 2.37 billion did not have access to adequate food. Healthy eating is another issue and SOFI pointed out that around 3 billion people do not benefit from healthy diets.
Third, climate change is another threat to humanity. He put the whole planet at stake. Unfortunately, the world today is unable to find a solution for this. The most worrying point is that the major countries of the world are not helping to tackle the problem. They only pressure developing countries and poor countries to do more. While the developing world has not contributed much to climate change, they are nonetheless willing to contribute. However, to take concrete action, they need financial support, which the developed world is not ready to provide. For example, in Copenhagen they pledged to provide financial support of US $ 100 billion. They never fulfilled their commitment and provided very significant financial support. In addition, the funding was mainly provided in the form of loans and not grants. Oxfam highlighted in 2020 that of the US $ 59.5 billion granted between 2017 and 2018, US $ 47 billion (80%) were loans. In addition, half of the loans were at higher interest rates, which will have an additional impact on poor countries. COP-26 also ended without any concrete action plan. However, now COVID-19 has provided an opportunity for the world to reset the development agenda and the growth path. The world can opt for a green recovery, but again, developing countries will need help.
Fourth, connectivity and the digital economy also require significant investments, especially in the post COVID-19 era. Like, we know that developing countries have no resources to invest and they need help. Although China is already trying to help countries through the Blet and Road initiative, the world’s needs are far greater. So the world needs new avenues of cooperation and investment.
In this desperate situation, President Xi Jinping has extended his hand of cooperation to the world, especially to developing and least developed countries. So China’s Global Development Initiative is a sign of relief for the developing world. It is in line with the Chinese philosophy of shared prosperity and win-win cooperation. The GDI also has a direct and deep relationship with the Belt and Road Initiative of China. Like, both initiatives have been called China’s contribution to global development, prosperity and humanity. GDI also has links with Six-100Programs under South-South cooperation, which helps developing countries.
Developing countries seem happy with GDI because President Xi Jinping has always adopted a wise and rational policy to help the developing world. For example, during the APEC forum, President Xi Jinping stressed the need to create a balance between the green transition and the living needs of the people.
He said China will strike a balance between low-carbon transition and securing the basic needs of its people, and between developing and reducing carbon emissions, and achieve peak carbon and carbon neutrality in the deadlines we have set.
This is necessary because neglecting people’s livelihood needs will mean the loss of social support, which is extremely essential to promote the green transition. The balance between green transition and the needs of life is a point that the developing world has always raised but the developed world has not given it a head. Thus, developing countries expect that through the GDI, China will translate into reality the vision of the balance between the green transition and the life needs of President Xi.
