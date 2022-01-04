Politics
Annual inflation climbs to 36% amid currency crisis, peaks in 19 years
Turkey’s annual inflation rate climbed to 36%, the highest since September 2002.
According to The data published by the Turkish Institute of Statistics, December saw the biggest increase in inflation of the year, with consumer prices up nearly 14% from the previous month.
The producer price index rose 19.08% month-on-month in December, reaching an annual increase of 79.89%, according to agency data, reflecting a sharp rise in import prices due to the currency crash.
Despite a free-falling currency and skyrocketing inflation, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pursued unorthodox economic policies, convinced that high interest rates cause inflation instead of helping to fight it. He continues to insist on lowering interest rates.
In conventional policymaking, if it is faced with rising inflation, a country’s central bank must raise interest rates to bring down price increases again. The higher the inflation, the higher the rates must be to combat it.
Erdogan often sought to justify his decision by citing verses from the Qur’an which strictly forbid interest.
Erdogan once described interest rates as “the mother and father of all evil”.
“I cannot support those who are advocates,” he once said.
Inflation has hovered at 20% in recent months, led by the pound to drop to record lows after the central bank continued to cut its key rate
Under pressure from Erdogan, the Central Bank of Turkey has cut its key rate by 5 percentage points to 14% since September.
Erdogan has already fired a number of central bank governors who disagreed with his unorthodox belief that high interest rates cause inflation instead of helping fight it.
Erdogan also ignored the country’s business community’s call to revert to “the rules of economics.”
