Covid hospital, national roads: PM Modi will today launch 22 projects in Manipur, linked to the elections | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for no less than 22 development projects worth 4,800 crore in the capital of Manipur, Imphal today. Of these, a total of 13 projects worth nearly 1,850 crore will be inaugurated while the first stone will be laid for the nine others worth approximately 2,950 crores. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the projects cover various sectors in the northeastern state, including road infrastructure, drinking water supply, housing, skills development, urban development and health, among others. The Prime Minister will inaugurate a steel bridge over the Barak River on the NH-37, which was built at a cost of more than 75 crores. The infrastructure will increase year-round seamless connectivity to Silchar (Assam) from Imphal and reduce congestion, according to the PMO. In addition, a total of 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of nearly 1,110 crore will also be inaugurated. Modi will also inaugurate several worthwhile projects 396 crore for the provision of clean and regular drinking water to every household in Imphal, Tamenglong and Senapati districts. Speaking to Twitter on Monday, the prime minister said he would inaugurate a Covid-19 hospital in Manipur to bolster health challenges in the state. PMO details indicated that the 200-bed hospital will be located in Kiymgei and was built at a cost of nearly 37 crore in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). In order to meet the health challenges in Manipur, a COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated. To boost urban infrastructure, projects under the Imphal Smart City mission would also be inaugurated. Kangpokpi will get a new ITI, which will meet the skills development needs of young people. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022 The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three projects within the framework of the “Mission Imphal Smart City”, developed at a cost of more than 170 crores. Among the projects where the first stone will be laid is a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Imphal worth nearly 160 crore on the basis of a public-private partnership (PPP). This cancer hospital will greatly benefit residents of the state by reducing direct spending, which would otherwise have to flow out of state for cancer-related diagnostic and treatment services, the PMO said in a statement. Read also | PM Modi will travel to Tripura, Manipur on January 4th, inaugurate new airport terminal Prime Minister Modi informed on Monday via Twitter that he would also lay the foundation stone for no less than five national road projects, a Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT), two projects relating to looms and the craft sector and a complex. According to the PMO, the two projects associated with hand looms are worth 36 crore are Mega Handloom Cluster in the eastern district of Imphal and the Craft and Handloom village in Moirang. The foundation stone will also be laid for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurugram, Haryana. Built at an extra cost 240 crore, the institute will promote the rich art and culture of the northeastern state. Manipur is expected to enter the polls this year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aiming to make a comeback in the state.

