Politics
PM Modi will travel to Tripura, Manipur on January 4th, inaugurate new airport terminal | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tripura and Manipur on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the northeastern states. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 projects worth more than 4,800 crore at Imphal, then arrived at Agartala to inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport.
Spread over 30,000 square meters, the new state-of-the-art terminal was built at a cost of around 450 crore with modern facilities and supported by the latest computer system integrated into the network.
The development of the new terminal is an effort in line with the Prime Minister’s effort to provide modern facilities at all airports across the country, Prime Minister Modis’s office said.
It will also launch two key development initiatives in the capital Tripura, including Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana.
In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around 1,850 crores and lays the foundation stone for 9 projects worth approximately 2,950 crores. The projects concern road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing and information technology, among others, the PMO said.
It will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national road projects with a cumulative length of over 110 kilometers. PM Modi will inaugurate the steel bridge built over the Barak River on the NH-37 at a cost of more than 75 crores. The bridge is expected to improve year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce congestion.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around 1,100 crores to the inhabitants of Manipur.
Prime Minister Modi launched several development projects in the states linked to the elections. Elections to the Manipur Assembly are also scheduled to take place in March 2022.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-visit-tripura-manipur-on-jan-4-inaugurate-new-airport-terminal-building-101641224918381.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]