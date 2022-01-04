PM Modi will travel to Tripura, Manipur on January 4th, inaugurate new airport terminal | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tripura and Manipur on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the northeastern states. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 projects worth more than 4,800 crore at Imphal, then arrived at Agartala to inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport.

Spread over 30,000 square meters, the new state-of-the-art terminal was built at a cost of around 450 crore with modern facilities and supported by the latest computer system integrated into the network.

The development of the new terminal is an effort in line with the Prime Minister’s effort to provide modern facilities at all airports across the country, Prime Minister Modis’s office said.

It will also launch two key development initiatives in the capital Tripura, including Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana.

In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around 1,850 crores and lays the foundation stone for 9 projects worth approximately 2,950 crores. The projects concern road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing and information technology, among others, the PMO said.

It will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national road projects with a cumulative length of over 110 kilometers. PM Modi will inaugurate the steel bridge built over the Barak River on the NH-37 at a cost of more than 75 crores. The bridge is expected to improve year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce congestion.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around 1,100 crores to the inhabitants of Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi launched several development projects in the states linked to the elections. Elections to the Manipur Assembly are also scheduled to take place in March 2022.