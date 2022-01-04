Persistent CCP Problems Threaten to Destabilize China’s Economy









Beijing [China]Jan. 4 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has generally used China’s economic achievements to denigrate democracy, but the lingering problems within the CCP threaten to deregulate the country’s economy and it could affect the President Xi Jinping’s goal of indefinite rule as he prepares to enter his third term.

Jianli Yang, founder and chairman of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and author of “For Us, The Living: A Journey to Shine the Light on Truth,” said in The Hill that 2022 will be a big year for Xi, but he needs to fix China’s economic slippage.

About 10 years ago, China’s economic growth rate began to decline. After 30 years of rapid development, a slowdown is normal, but the overlap with Xi’s governance may indicate that the decline in economic growth is related to Xi’s policies.

Especially in recent years – whether it’s fighting corruption, building a cult of personality, strengthening control over ideology and speech, strengthening party control over the economy and society, or the removal of capital – all of this may have come at the expense of economic growth, Jianli said.

This month, the policy formulation of “keeping economic development as a central task”, which had all but disappeared from Chinese policies in recent years, suddenly resurfaced at its Central Economic Work Conference.

The recent Central Economic Labor Conference recognized that the Chinese economy is facing three pressures: shrinking demand, shocking supply and weakening expectations, Jianli said. The emphasis on the Chinese economy has been an unwritten rule since Deng Xiaoping initiated the reforms. However, in recent years, government officials have placed less emphasis on economic development, and economic performance has not been a yardstick for promotion, The Hill reported.

Xi’s anti-corruption campaign and the political assessment of officials freaked out some officials. As a result, they devote time and energy to political studies, political struggles, managing tasks from above, and protecting against rivals. In such an atmosphere, many do not want to work. This inevitably resulted in a loosening of the bureaucratic system, which had a negative impact on the economy. It has become evident that people cannot eat Xi’s “whole popular democracy process”.

The CCP has often asserted that “democracy cannot be eaten. Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently described the Chinese political system under his rule as “a people’s democracy as a whole” – more democratic, the CCP claimed, than any other democracy in the world.

But many in China, possibly including Xi himself, have realized that Xi’s entire People’s Democracy process cannot be eaten either, Jianli said.

Of course, the Chinese economy is going through difficult times. However, 2022 could be a special year for Xi. He could enter his third leadership term and strive to stay in power after the 20th National Party Congress, due in October. In light of Xi’s current control over the CCP and the Chinese military, no one will be able to stop him from remaining the top party leader unless something unusual and unexpected happens in the country. coming year, reported The Hill.

Xi probably knows that while no one in the CCP makes noise, many privately wonder why he wants to change the decades-old system of an orderly succession of top leaders.

Considering the harsh external environment and the difficulties and challenges facing the Chinese economy, Xi Jinping must do everything in his power to stabilize the Chinese economy, and quickly, Jianli said. (ANI)

