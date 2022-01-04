Politics
Turkiye’s share in world trade exceeds 1% for the first time
Turkey’s foreign trade volume reached nearly $ 500 billion in 2021, up from less than $ 88 billion in 2002, President Erdogan said.
Turkiye’s share in world trade exceeded 1% for the first time in 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, citing recently announced export figures.
While global merchandise trade declined 10% in 2021, Turkiye managed to increase its exports by 33%, Erdogan told reporters following a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.
Compared to 2002, when Turkiye’s annual exports amounted to $ 36 billion, they increased six-fold, he said, as figures on Monday showed the country’s exports topped 225, $ 37 billion last year.
He also said that Turkey’s foreign trade volume reached nearly $ 500 billion in 2021, while it could not reach $ 88 billion in 2002.
New tourist target
Last year, the foreign trade deficit fell to $ 46 billion, while the export-import coverage ratio reached 83 percent, up from 51 percent in the early 2000s.
In tourism, Turkiye welcomed 29 million foreign visitors in 2021 and earned $ 24 billion, up 83% and 100%, respectively, from 2020.
The country’s new tourism target is to surpass pre-pandemic levels, Erdogan said.
In order to ease the burden of high gas and electricity bills on citizens, the president said, his government has given a subsidy of $ 9.5 billion to natural gas, $ 2.4 billion to electricity. and $ 7.7 billion for automotive fuel.
He said: “During the pandemic, oil prices have almost doubled, coal prices have increased three to five times, natural gas prices have increased six to ten times, prices for metals and minerals have increased. increased by 50% and the prices of agricultural products increased by 25%.
“Due to the excessive rise in energy prices, many countries had to increase their electricity prices an average of three times, as we followed a way to protect our citizens.”
The world’s top 10 economies
“We provide support of $ 7,659 to companies that maintain the number of employees over the past 12 months and commit to employing our high school or vocational college graduates for at least 12 months,” Erdogan said. .
Referring to the country’s foreign currency-protected Turkish lira deposit accounts, he said citizens have so far deposited $ 5.97 billion into these accounts.
While the volume of world trade decreased by 5.3% in 2020, Turkiye increased by 1.8%, Erdogan said, adding that the growth of 7.4% in the first quarter of 2021, of 22% in the second quarter and 7.4% in the third quarter is a sign of double-digit growth in 2021.
“We are coming step by step towards Turkiye’s goal of becoming one of the world’s top 10 economies thanks to its performance,” he added.
He said civil servants’ salaries rose 30.5 percent in 2022 and the minimum pension amount rose from $ 114 to $ 191.
Inflation
Addressing the issue of inflation, he said the United States had the highest inflation figures in 40 years, Germany in 30 years and the United Kingdom in 10 years. “Like others, there is a reality of inflation in front of our country.”
“We regret that our annual inflation has reached 36%. We are determined to break the collar of inflation, which we have reduced to 6% in our country previously, and we will bring it down to single digits as soon as possible,” a- he declared. underline.
“We have taken special measures … A 50 percent increase in the minimum wage is one example,” he added.
Source: AA
