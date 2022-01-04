PM Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura today and inaugurate several projects

In Manipur, PM Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several development projects on Tuesday during his visit to the states of Manipur and Tripura.

At around 11 a.m., the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. Subsequently, at around 2 p.m. in Agartala, it will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and also launch two key development initiatives, the prime minister’s office informed on January 2.

“In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore,” the official statement said.

In line with national plans to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national road projects which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. Another important infrastructure that will improve seamless connectivity throughout year towards Silchar from Imphal and will reduce traffic congestion is the construction of the steel bridge built over the Barak River on the NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This steel bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during from the program.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the inhabitants of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crores, according to the official statement.

Projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Thoubal Water Transmission System Multipurpose Project, valued at Rs 280 crore, which will provide drinking water supply to the city of Imphal; the Water Supply Scheme project by Water Conservation, for the Tamenglong headquarters built at a cost of Rs 65 crore, to provide drinking water to residents of ten homes in Tamenglong district; and the “Senapati District Headquarters Water Supply Program Increase” constructed at a cost of Rs 51 crore to provide regular water supply to residents of the area.

In a bid to strengthen the health sector in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the ‘state-of-the-art cancer hospital’ in Imphal, worth around Rs 160 crore on the base. purchasing power parity (PPP). In addition, to strengthen the infrastructure related to COVID in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate “200 Bedded COVID Hospital at Kiyamgei” which has been set up at a cost of approximately Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the Organization of Defense research and development (DRDO), the statement added.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate three projects of the Imphal Smart City mission, developed at a cost of over Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) ‘,’ Western Riverfront Development on Imphal River (Phase I ) ‘and’ Mall Road Development at Thangal Bazar (Phase I) ‘.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the “Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT)” which will be built in the state at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. This project is the largest PPP initiative in the state.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurgaon, Haryana. The institute will be built at a cost of over Rs 240 crore.

In keeping with the mantra of “Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas”, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 72 projects worth over Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

To strengthen the hand-weaving industry in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two projects worth Rs 36 crore, namely “Mega Handloom Cluster” at NongpokKakching in Imphal East district , which will benefit around 17,000 weavers in Imphal East district and ‘Craft and Handloom village’ in Moirang.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the government residential quarters at New Check which will be built at a cost of around Rs 390 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a cable car project in IbudhouMarjing, Imphal Est.

During his visit to Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and the Mission 100 project of Vidyajyoti schools.

The new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is being built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

The mission of the 100 Vidyajyoti Schools Project is to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state-of-the-art facilities and quality education. The project will cover around 1.2 lakh of students from kindergarten to grade XII and will cost around Rs 500 crore over the next three years.

