Boris Johnson accused of not isolating himself after contact with assistant who tested positive for Covid





Boris Johnson faces new questions over an alleged Covid rule violation amid claims he did not self-isolate last January after coming into close contact with a Downing Street aide who was later on tested positive for infection. The Prime Minister stood near videographer No.10 on December 31, 2020 while recording his official New Years message as the UK was on the verge of being hit by its second wave of the virus, sources told the Daily Mirror. The videographer tested positive for Covid after recording the message. They informed No.10 officials and other staff in the room were asked to self-isolate for 10 days, but not the prime minister. A Downing Street spokesperson insisted Mr Johnson did not violate any regulations as social distancing measures were followed throughout the recording. But photos of the recording posted on the Flickr image-sharing website may raise questions about whether Mr Johnson actually maintained a two-meter distance between himself and the videographer, as stated in official guidelines. A source told the Mirror that the videographer, who was not wearing a face mask, stood face to face with the Prime Minister for about 15 minutes. The source also suggested that Mr Johnson and the assistant were standing within 2m of each other during the recording. Official guidelines at the time stated that anyone who approached within two meters, for more than 15 minutes, of a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid was to self-isolate. Less than a week after registration, England was plunged into its third national lockdown as Covid cases skyrocketed and hospitals across the country began to fill up with the sickest patients. A Downing Street spokesperson said: The Prime Minister was socially estranged from the person who subsequently tested positive and the shoot was less than 15 minutes long. This was reaffirmed by those present. He was not advised to isolate himself because the rules did not oblige him to do so.

