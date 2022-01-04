New York Attorney General Expands Investigation into Donald Trump’s Business Practices





The New York attorney general has broadened the investigation into Donald Trump’s business empire, issuing subpoenas to the former president’s two eldest children in addition to the former real estate developer himself.

Letitia James issued subpoenas to Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in early December, according to court documents filed with the New York Supreme Court on Monday. A spokesperson for his office said investigators were “looking for sworn interviews” for the three family members.

Court documents say the subpoenas were issued “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J Trump or the Trump Organization.” James’ investigation is believed to focus on whether Donald Trump inflated the value of his properties for certain purposes – such as obtaining a bank loan or insurance – while downplaying them when it was about paying taxes.

Lawyers for the Trumps filed a motion Monday night to quash the subpoenas, arguing they can only be legally issued by a grand jury, but James said in a statement she would ask the court to compel them all. the three to testify.

“For more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continuously sought to delay and obstruct our investigation,” said James. “But despite their names, they have to play by the same rules as everyone else.”

The subpoenas come after James signaled in September that other charges were likely to emerge from Trump’s three-year trade relationship investigation.

“I can assure you that this investigation remains very much alive. So stay tuned, ”she said at the time.

advised

The subpoena requests came at a delicate time for the investigation, before the departure of Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney who in July, together with James, unveiled an indictment of 15 counts. accusation against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen. Weisselberg.

Vance, who did not seek re-election in November, has been replaced by Alvin Bragg, a veteran prosecutor who was sworn in on New Years Day.

Legal experts said the case against Weisselberg appeared to be part of an effort to pressure him to testify against Trump in the Manhattan and New York inquiries. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty. Trump called the affair a “political witch hunt” devised by his Democratic critics.

In their motion to block subpoenas, Trump’s attorneys argued that the joint New York State and Manhattan District Attorney’s lawsuits meant the case had to be dealt with through criminal proceedings. , which are more restrictive for prosecutors.

The New York attorney general generally only prosecutes civil cases, in which subpoena rules are more lenient, Trump’s lawyers have argued.

Additional reporting by James Politi in Bolzano, Italy

Marsh Notes

Rana Foroohar and Edward Luce discuss every Monday and Friday the main themes at the intersection of money and power in American politics. Subscribe to the newsletter here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/026adb4c-3561-44da-a4b5-27ef112a327f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos