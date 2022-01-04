The price of cooking oil must be affordable





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlights the high prices of raw materials cooking oil on the market. He also ordered the Minister of Commerce, M Lutfi, to stabilize cooking oil price in the market, as well as soaring prices for crude palm oil (CPO) on the world market. “About cooking oil. Since the price of CPO in the export market is high, I ordered the Minister of Commerce to ensure the stability of domestic prices of cooking oil,” he declared, virtually, on Monday (03/01/2022). Also Read: Commerce Department Says Egg, Cooking Oil Prices Drop After New Year’s Day RI’s number one reminded the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag) that the priority of the current government is to create affordable prices for basic products among the population. “Once again the government’s priority is the people, the price of cooking oil must remain affordable,” he said. “If necessary, the Minister of Commerce can again carry out market operations to control prices,” he added. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail On this occasion, Jokowi also stressed that BUMN or the private sector must first prioritize national needs, in accordance with the mandate of the 1945 Constitution. “It is the mandate of article 33, paragraph 3 of the law of 1945, that the water of the earth and the natural resources it contains be controlled by the State and used to the maximum for the prosperity of the population, “he said. For information, based on data from Infopangan Jakarta, the average price of cooking oil in DKI Jakarta area is Rp 19,715 per kilogram. In fact, the price of cooking oil is usually Rp11,000-12,000 per kilogram. Cooking oil has also become one of the major commodities that inflated the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December 2021, which was 0.57%. On a monthly basis, inflation in December 2021 was the highest for the past 2 years. Also read: Cooking Oil Prices Soar, Government Opens Up Subsidy Options Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://money.kompas.com/read/2022/01/04/060700226/titah-jokowi-ke-mendag–harga-minyak-goreng-harus-terjangkau- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos